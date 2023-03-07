Sinn Fein leaders carry coffin of former fugitive Rita O’Hare at Dublin funeral

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill (left), party leader Mary Lou McDonald (right) and former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams (back right) carry the coffin of former general secretary Rita O'Hare at Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. Pic Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Sinn Fein leaders have carried the coffin of republican Rita O'Hare at a cemetery in Dublin where her funeral has taken place.

A cremation service for the former party strategist, who died at the age of 80 following a long illness, was held at Glasnevin Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and party leader Mary Lou McDonald appeared visibly upset as the carried the remains of the Belfast-born activist who was a key player in the early civil rights movement in Northern Ireland.

Former party leader Gerry Adams also carried the coffin of one of the most high-profile on-the-run republicans during the Troubles.

Ms McDonald pledged to move heaven and earth to achieve a united Ireland in tribute to the memory of the veteran republican who she described as an “unstoppable force for Irish freedom”.

The Sinn Fein president delivered the main address at the funeral service and paid tribute to the former editor of republican newspaper An Phoblacht as “arguably the leading female republican of her generation”.

“You knew that your place was to never know your place,” she told mourners.

“An inheritor of that great tradition of unmanageable revolutionaries, an exemplar of that stubborn, relentless courage, who would in turn pass the torch to the next generation.”

Ms McDonald said she will not let the woman who had a central role in building Sinn Fein down.

"Rita O’Hare and her generation have made it possible for us to achieve the Republic in our time. That is her gift. Their gift to us,” she said.

“And she would give anything to be here on the day that we get our referendum on Irish unity, she would give anything to see the day that we end partition and now she relies on us to carry on, to grasp the moment, to seize the purpose of our generation and to make it happen.

“Well, we will move heaven, we will move earth to finish that noble journey.

“So, I want you to know that we’ve got this Rita, we will not let you down and, until we meet again, sleep well our leader, our comrade, our dearest, dearest friend.”

Former party president Gerry Adams delivered an oration in memory of the former fugitive who was wanted in Northern Ireland for her alleged involvement in the 1971 attempted murder of an Army warrant officer.

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams attends the funeral of former Sinn Fein general secretary Rita O'Hare at Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

The suspect fled to the Republic of Ireland where she later served a three-year jail sentence for trying to smuggle explosives into Limerick prison while on a visit.

An attempt to extradite her to Northern Ireland failed after the High Court in Dublin in 1978 ruled that her alleged offences were political.

Ms O’Hare spent two decades in the United States as Sinn Fein’s senior representative across the Atlantic.

In later years, the Andersonstown native lived in Dublin.

A death notice states the deceased will by sadly missed by her husband Brendan, daughters Terry and Frances, sons Rory and Ciara as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.