Sinn Fein leaders congratulate Martina Anderson on wedding anniversary days after telling her to go

Sinn Fein’s party leaders have wished Foyle MLA Martina Anderson a happy wedding anniversary, just days after it emerged she was told to step down.

Posting a picture on Twitter of her wedding to husband Paul in Full Sutton Jail 32 years ago, Ms Anderson said: “Over those years, our love has grown deeper & stronger.

“As 2 solid Irish Republican ex prisoner love birds, we have always put this struggle in front of everything in our lives.”

Sinn Fein vice President Michelle O’Neill replied: “Happy anniversary to you both” while party President Mary Lou McDonald said “Chomhghairdeas,” Irish for congratulations.

On Tuesday, Ms Anderson and fellow MLA Karen Mullan confirmed they would not contest the next Assembly election following a review of Sinn Fein’s structure in Derry.

The decision follows concerns from the party leadership around recent election results.

On a video published on her Twitter page, Ms Anderson described it as a difficult time for both herself and Ms Mullan.

"The national leadership correctly wants to re-energise our base and since coming back from Europe I have sought to do just that," she said.

"Throughout my life as a republican I have always put our struggle first and so, in wanting what the leadership believe to be best for it, I have decided not to seek the nomination to contest the next assembly election."

Ms McDonald later thanked both women for their years of service, and said she acknowledged “the process of reorganisation and change is challenging” but that the party would revive its fortunes in Derry.