Sinn Fein Lord Mayor lays wreath in Belfast as NI remembers Somme dead

The Sinn Fein Lord Mayor of Belfast has laid a wreath in memory of those who died in the Battle of the Somme.

Ryan Murphy paid his respects as events took place across Northern Ireland to mark the 107th anniversary of one of the deadliest battles of the First World War.

At Stormont DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson joined party colleagues to honour the dead.

A total of 19,240 British troops were killed within the first 24 hours - the highest toll in the Army’s history. Another 60,000 were wounded or missing.

Almost a tenth of those who died on the first day were from the 36th (Ulster) Division.

Soldiers from the 16th (Irish) Division also died at the Somme.

Parades and services take place across Northern Ireland on July 1 each year to mark the anniversary.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill paid her respects.

She said: “Today marks the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, a hugely significant event in our shared history as an island.

“We remember all those who lost their lives, and in particular pay our respects to the thousands of people from across this island who died.”

Her party colleague, Ryan Murphy, laid a wreath at the war memorial at Belfast City Hall.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “Today I paid my respects to those who lost their lives during the Battle of the Somme, a hugely significant event in our shared history as an island.

“I am committed to being a mayor for all identities and traditions in our society, irrespective of background.”

Sir Jeffrey, meanwhile, joined DUP colleagues in the grounds of the Stormont estate at a memorial to the 36th (Ulster) Division.

In France, Alliance councillor Sharon Lowry was part of a delegation from Lisburn and Castlereagh council attending a commemorative event.

Her great great uncle, Corporal Edward Louden Barnes of the 2nd Battalion Royal Irish Rifles, was killed in action at the Somme on September 28 1918 at the age of 22. He was awarded the Military Medal.

Ms Lowry said: “It is vital that we continue to remember the ultimate sacrifice made by those thousands of young men from both the 36th Ulster and 16th Irish divisions, and do so in a way that’s as respectful and inclusive as possible.

“With my family’s personal connection to the Battle, I felt even prouder to have attended this event in honour of their memory.

“Those who are not aware of their history are doomed to repeat it.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie paid tribute on Twitter with a well-known quote from an unknown German soldier.

He posted: “The tragedy of the Somme battle was that the best soldiers, the stoutest-hearted men were lost; their numbers were replaceable, their spiritual worth never could be.”

Wreaths were also laid by NIO Minister of State Steve Baker and acting Parliamentary Under-Secretary Dominic Wilson on behalf of His Majesty’s Government in France and at Belfast City Hall.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Today we remember all those who selflessly gave their lives for our freedom during the First World War.

"The Battle of the Somme, in particular, has an enduring link with Northern Ireland given the bravery and sacrifice of the 36th (Ulster) Division and 16th (Irish) Division.

“It is important to recognise the immense debt of gratitude we owe those brave personnel who served with such distinction.

"We salute the heroism of all those who fought to defend the freedoms we enjoy today. We will always remember them.”