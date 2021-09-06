Sinn Fein MLA calls for Stormont’s return amid rising Covid cases in schools

Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan has started an Assembly recall petition to bring MLAs back from summer recess to discuss Covid difficulties in schools.

It’s amid a growing number of pupil absences due to positive cases and needs 30 signatures to trigger the recall. MLAs are not due to return until next Monday.

The West Belfast MLA and party Education spokesperson said principals and staff have been highlighting “the lack of clear guidance” amid rising cases.

“I have initiated a recall petition to ensure that the Education Minister comes to the Assembly and sets out exactly what the Department of Education will do to support schools,” he said.

“Schools have been clear on the need for department staff to help with contact tracing and better access to the Covid 19 helplines. Keeping our schools open and ensuring the safety of pupils and staff must be a priority.”

It comes as more than half of pupils at Larne High School in County Antrim were told to remain at home on Monday because they were in close contact with someone with Covid-19.

Principals have criticised self-isolation guidance issued by the Public Health Agency (PHA) and informed by a Department of Health (DoH) policy.

If a pupil is flagged as a close contact and has not tested positive for the virus in the previous 90 days, the PHA recommends they self-isolate until they have taken a PCR test.

If the test comes back negative, they can return to school and do not have to self-isolate for 10 days, but are advised to take another test on day eight of their 10-day exposure period.

Parent Danielle was contacted by her daughter’s school to pick her up because someone in the class tested positive. She told the BBC she has decided not to put her P7 daughter forward for the transfer test.

“She’s only been back a week and already I got a text this morning that I had to go and collect her from school and she needs to self-isolate immediately.”

Danielle’s local test centre is over-subscribed and only one test site is available, which she said is too far from her house.

“I’m losing out on a couple of days work and I’m losing out on money. I have to leave one child at home to try and get [my other two children] to school. That’s just not possible, it’s just really hard.”

“We’ve just decided to take her out of [the transfer test]. My daughter has already been stressing herself out and worrying about it all summer. I don’t want her to put her into something and stress her out when she probably won’t sit it anyway because of Covid,” she said. “She’s not even going to prepare properly. I’ve always wanted my daughter to do well [...] but we’ve had to take the decision it’s just not fair.”

Larne High School principal Stephen Reid said the lack of a test centre in the town is slowing pupils return to the classroom.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, he said: "We have a dedicated mobile phone for parents to report Covid cases outside of school hours and at 10.20pm last night we got our last notification on that at which point the best we could do was ask Year 10 not to come in today [Monday].”

Mr Reid said he would like “clear contingency plans” coming from the Department of Education to allow school’s to look ahead to manage expectations in terms of external examinations and inspections.

"We’re not hearing that planning at the moment and that’s the difficulty for me,” Mr Reid said.

In a letter to schools sent on Friday, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced more than £5m in extra funding to help schools cope with the additional pressures, and said she was aware of "a number of issues" for schools around contact tracing.

The Department of Education has been asked whether they have anything further to add.