Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly condemns hammer attack in north Belfast

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned an attack of a property in north Belfast by up to nine masked men armed with hammers. (Photo : Presseye)

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned an attack at a north Belfast home and suggested that loyalist paramilitaries are responsible.

Police launched an investigation after a gang of nine masked man armed with hammers stormed a home in Woodvale Avenue shortly before 10pm on Wednesday.

A car parked at the side of the property was also damaged, including a number of windows being destroyed.

No one was said it to be at the property at the time of the attack.

Commenting on Twitter Mr Kelly, who is also a member of the Policing Board said: “The attack on a property of a Portugese woman is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms”.

He suggested that hearing of a gang of masked men armed with hammers pointed to it being a loyalist paramilitary attack.

"This is the second attack in north Belfast and police action is crucial against these gangs”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident is being treated as a “racially motivated hate crime” and that enquiries into it are ongoing.

This incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, and enquiries into it are ongoing.

Last month it was reported that a man was beaten with a hammer while a mother was forced to run to protect her children in a north Belfast home.

The incident happened in the Forthriver Crescent area on July 5 around 11.30pm.

The Sunday Life later reported that the UVF was responsible for the attack, allegedly against a young man who had refused their order to leave the country.