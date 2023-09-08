Sinn Féin MLA heartbroken following passing of baby niece Muireann

A Sinn Féin MLA for West Belfast says he is broken-hearted following the peaceful passing of his baby niece, who was described as a “little warrior princess”.

Danny Baker, the former mayor of Belfast, shared a post from his brother Joe, who gave the tragic news that his baby daughter Muireann had sadly passed away on Friday morning.

There was an outpouring of support for the Baker family from the public and NI politicians.

“She was loved so much by all her family. We really want to thank our family and friends, all the staff of the RVH and Children’s Hospice who made our precious time with Muireann even more magical,” Joe Baker said.

Danny Baker was writing with a “heavy and broken heart” when he shared the news, adding: “Baby Muireann sadly passed away peacefully in the arms of her mum & dad.

“On behalf of my family we would like to thank the amazing staff of the RVH & children's hospice. Your kindness & love has helped my brother & sister.”

On July 17, Joe welcomed his daughter into the world saying “we would like you to meet our beautiful baby girl”.

He added: “Muireann Grace Baker was born today at 1.13pm. Both me and Lee-Anne are absolutely over the moon to hold this wee fighter tight for as long as we can. We are so in love with her already,” he added.

An update of Muireann’s progress was posted one month later.

Proud father Joe said: “Our Little Warrior Princess is a month old today. We, as a family, have enjoyed every minute with Muireann and hopefully many more as her fight goes on.

“The boys love having their little sister at home. She definitely rules the house.”

Many people expressed their condolences following the news of Muireann’s passing, including party colleagues and local politicians.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said “God bless you all” and “peace to baby Muireann”.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite paid his respects and said the whole family would be in his thoughts.