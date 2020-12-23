Sinn Fein MLA Orlaithi Flynn slammed for Twitter tribute to hunger strikers

A Sinn Fein MLA has been accused by unionists of "lauding" terrorists after posting a tribute video to republican hunger strikers.

West Belfast MLA Orlaithi Flynn shared the clip on her Twitter page on Monday, extending her thoughts "to the families of our fallen volunteers".

Stormont DUP junior minister Gordon Lyons retweeted the video with the comment: "Another generation lauding the evil actions of terrorists and not a word about innocent victims and the many Christmases that were taken from them and their families.

"Time to build a better NI, looking forward rather than celebrating those who sought to kill and destroy."

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie also hit out at Ms Flynn, commenting: "Remember your dead... How about their victims, are they worth remembering also?"

Sinn Fein said: "Under the Good Friday Agreement everyone has a right to remember their dead with dignity and respect.

"Perhaps Gordon Lyons should remember the words of his party leader to the Assembly on Saturday, January 11, 2020, and show some respect: 'We have many differences. Michelle's narrative of the past 40 years could not be more different to mine. I'm not sure we will ever agree on much about the past, but we can agree there was too much suffering, and that we cannot allow society to drift backwards and allow division to grow'."

The 1981 hunger strike saw 10 republican prisoners fast to the death in protest at Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's refusal to grant them political status.

They included Bobby Sands, who was MP for Fermanagh-South Tyrone at the time of his death.

In Ms Flynn's video message, she said: "We remember the sacrifice and commitment of those who went before us every single day. But at Christmas, we particularly pause to remember because somehow we miss those who are no longer with us just a little bit more.

"With every passing year it falls to the next generation to fulfil the promises made by past generations."

Ms Flynn said the hunger strike anniversary was coming at a time when "a united Ireland is on the lips of every policy maker on this island".