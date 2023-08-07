Sinn Fein MLA slammed for ‘shameful’ tweet honouring hunger striker who killed Ballymena mother

Declan Kearney said he was "proud to join the family, friends (and) comrades of Thomas McElwee (inset) to mark his 42nd anniversary".

Sinn Fein’s national chairperson has been criticised after sharing a social media tribute to a hunger striker who killed a young mother.

South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney took to Twitter to share photographs of himself at a memorial for Thomas McElwee on the 42nd anniversary of his death, writing he was “filled with hope and aspiration” and “ambitious for himself and community.”

In 1976, McElwee was charged for manslaughter for his involvement in an incendiary bombing of a shop in Ballymena which killed a worker, mother of three, 23-year-old Yvonne Dunlop.

She shouted a warning to her nine-year-old son who escaped, but she could not get out and was burned to death.

The Bellaghy republican died on August 8, 1981 in prison at the age of 23, after 62 days on hunger strike.

“Proud to join the family, friends (and) comrades of Thomas McElwee to mark his 42nd anniversary,” wrote Mr Kearney on social media.

He also shared photographs of a memorial which took place at the IRA bomber’s grave in Bellaghy Cemetery, Co Londonderry.

Mr Kearney’s post faced criticism with multiple replies under his tweet referring to the death of Ms Dunlop and asking if she was mentioned at the commemorative service.

"Shameful to have such a selective memory and to ignore his victims. He did nothing in my name,” wrote one person.

Another said: “This speaks volumes for Sinn Féin’s regard for victims.

"Any other organisation would be ashamed of McElwee, not Sinn Fein. They continue to hold him up as a hero and disregard the pain these actions cause.

"Shame on every last of them, he had a choice his victims did not.”

The MLA’s post comes after Sinn Fein were accused of “doubling down on its rewriting of history and celebration of terrorism” last year, after one of its MPs also paid tribute to a hunger striker on social media.

In August 2022, Mid-Ulster MP Francie Molloy shared a photograph of McElwee writing “A rare picture of Thomas McElwee who died on this day 1981 after 62 days on Hunger Strike. He was only 23. RIP.”

In 2021, Sinn Fein also defended their decision to mark McElwee’s death in a commemorative video on social media. It described him as “a political prisoner, unbowed and unbroken”.

The then Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was also criticised that year for paying a public tribute to McElwee, saying he had “died for Irish freedom”.

McElwee and his cousin Francis Hughes, also a hunger striker who died in May 1981, carried out bomb attacks for a number of years in the mid-1970s on various towns in counties Londonderry and Antrim.

The 23-year-old was captured in December 1976 after a bomb he was transporting prematurely exploded.

McElwee, who lost an eye in the premature explosion, had just turned 19 when he was arrested.

He was later convicted of the murder of Ms Dunlop. It was reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

Sinn Fein have been contacted for comment.