Sinn Fein MLA welcomes new travel scheme for Coleraine

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of an active travel scheme for Coleraine, Co. Londonderry.

The £1.75 million scheme will create a shared cycle and footway on the A29 Ring Road with work expected to begin next week.

It will extend a distance of approximately 2.4kms along the A29 Ring Road from Beechfield Park to Portrush Road Roundabout.

The work will also include a resurfacing of the carriageway.

East Derry MLA Dr Archibald said “I welcome the £1.75 million active travel scheme for the A29 Ring Road, Coleraine which work will begin on Monday 18 July.

“The works will take place over 28 weeks. I’d like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation with the traffic restrictions while these much-needed works are completed.

“Sinn Fein has been pushing for more infrastructure to encourage safe active travel and will continue to do so as we strive to meet our climate targets and improve the health and well-being of citizens.”

Department of Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced the scheme earlier this week, saying in a statement that he was “committed to increasing opportunities for active travel.”

The Sinn Fein MLA continued saying “This significant investment in a new cycleway - footway on the A29 Ring Round will greatly enhance provision for cyclists and pedestrians in the area. The associated resurfacing works will also deliver benefits for road users.

“I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed”