Sinn Fein motion to regulate bonfires passed at committee level in Belfast City Council

The loyalist bonfire at the Duncairn interface, Tigers Bay, in July.

A Sinn Fein proposal to place stringent regulations on bonfires has been passed at committee level at Belfast City Council.

Councillors considered a review of this year’s approach to managing bonfires during Friday’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, however, any proposal must be ratified by full council.

It comes after a controversial bonfire in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast was placed directly opposite a peace wall dividing the loyalist district with the republican New Lodge in July.

The ten-metre high pyre faced directly into Duncairn Gardens and was emblazoned with a huge Union flag.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne described it as the “most contentious” of the year.

Unionist politicians visited the site ahead of the Eleventh Night to support the community, while nationalist parties condemned the location of the structure.

Prior to yesterday’s motion, a Sinn Fein proposal calling for a strict application process for all bonfires in Belfast was rejected by the city council in October.

Belfast City councillors instead backed an amendment from the Alliance Party calling for a review into the 2021 bonfire season and urged the Executive to publish the long-awaited report by the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition.

Sinn Fein's original motion, which was first tabled in September, would have seen all bonfire associations having to submit an application to the council before the pyre could go ahead.

These applications would have had to include details of public liability insurance and a risk assessment agreed by the PSNI, fire service and council, among other measures.

The party's move followed an incident in July in which a 17-year-old boy suffered burns to his face and body at a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in Ballysillan.

Several contentious bonfires have been built on council land over the years, but there has been no statutory regulation to date.

Sinn Fein group leader on Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie said yesterday’s vote was “great progress” for the city as it will regulate “toxic” bonfires.

“There are a wide range of criminal acts associated with (contentious) bonfires, including the theft, transportation and dumping of materials, criminal damage, anti-social behaviour and hate crimes with the burning of flags and emblems,” he said.

“If ratified by full council, a panel will be established and work to draw up a proposed criteria to regulate bonfires.

“I welcome that parties in Belfast City Council have recognised the need to regulate (contentious) bonfires.”

Mr Beattie said he was deeply disappointed that unionist parties failed the “political leadership litmus test”.

“Today was an opportunity for unionists to vote in favour of bringing our city further into the 21st century, but unfortunately unionist councillors have chosen the side of those engaged in (contentious) bonfires and the difficulties associated with them,” he continued.

“Sinn Fein will continue to work to regulate bonfires to protect life, property and the environment.”

Both the DUP and UUP were contacted for comment.