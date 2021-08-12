Sinn Fein MP demands BBC apologise for ‘naked sectarianism’ following Newsline Super Cup report

A Sinn Fein MP has demanded BBC Northern Ireland apologise for what he called “naked sectarianism” after an outcry on social media where users claimed Chelsea fans had used sectarian expletives.

A news package on Wednesday’s BBC Newsline on BBC One included a report on the arrival of Chelsea and Villarreal football fans into Belfast for the Uefa Super Cup Final at Windsor Park.

Paul Maskey described being “shocked” after the clip used in the report included footage of Chelsea football fans singing along to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, a tune long claimed by Northern Ireland football fans as their own.

While social media users were convinced the football fans used a sectarian chant referring to the Pope during the song, a BBC spokesperson said they were “confident” this wasn’t the case.

A spokesperson for the BBC also confirmed they would not run the report again.

A video on Twitter sharing the clip has been retweeted hundreds of times and has received more than 100,000 views on the social media platform.

On Thursday, Mr Maskey demanded the corporation apologise and said the news package must be removed entirely from the BBC’s catch-up services.

"I was shocked at what appeared to be blatant and naked sectarianism in a clip broadcast as part of a package on the Uefa Super Cup final in Belfast on BBC Newsline on Wednesday evening,” he said.

“The broadcast of this offensive chanting and abusive language has caused widespread anger and offence throughout the community.

"There can be no place for such sectarianism in our society.

"The BBC have confirmed that it does not intend to broadcast the clip again but it should also now act to remove it from the iPlayer to avoid causing further offence.

"The BBC should also now issue an apology for the considerable offence already caused.”

Mr Maskey said he has also written to other MPs about the matter, as well as directing correspondence to BBC Northern Ireland regarding the issue.

A spokesperson previously told the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday: “We are confident that there was no audio of swearing on our programme tonight.

“However we accept that we cannot be sure of the intentions of everyone in the video and for that reason we will not run the clip again.”