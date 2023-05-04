Sinn Fein MP pays tribute to Palestinian hunger striker following death

Archive picture of Khader Adnan, centre, greeted by Palestinians after a previous release from an Israeli prison (AP).

Francie Molloy has paid tribute to Palestinian man Khader Adnan, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad, who has died after 87 days of hunger strike, in protest of his detention without trial.

Mr Adnan (45) had been awaiting trial in Israel on terrorism charges when he died on Tuesday.

Israeli authorities said he had refused medical care.

His death has caused intensified violence in Gaza this week, but Israel and Palestinian militants have reportedly since agreed a ceasefire.

Palestinian militant groups initially launched over 20 rockets from the Gaza Strip, and clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli armed forces in the West Bank.

Mr Molloy, Sinn Fein MP for Mid Ulster, tweeted: “Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan has died after 86 days of hunger strike. RIP

“They have nothing in their whole imperial arsenal that can break the spirit of one Palestinian who doesn’t want to be broken.”

Mr Adnan has previously received messages of support from other politicians in Northern Ireland, such as Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew and former People Before Profit MLA, Eamonn McCann.

Mr McCann formerly said: “In my view, Khader symbolises the Palestinian people. The Israelis have tried to isolate and imprison their cause. They have used overwhelming odds against them.”

Mr Adnan also sent videos to the families of Irish hunger strikers, stating in one clip: “I thank every Irishman and woman and all who have stood with me during my hunger strike.

"I’ve received news of their support and solidarity which had a deep positive impact on my morale.”

While Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails often refuse food, Mr Adnan’s death is thought believed to have been the first hunger-related death in three decades, according to the BBC.

He began a fifth hunger strike immediately after being detained by Israeli forces at his home on February 5.

He was arrested 12 times and held for over eight cumulative years in Israeli detention throughout his life.