Sinn Fein MP slams A5 delays as Stormont says another public inquiry may be needed

A Sinn Fein MP said last night that any further delay in starting the A5 road upgrade would be "deeply frustrating".

West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley also slammed what she called "a small minority of vested interests" she felt were seeking to block progress on the controversial road upgrade project.

The A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5WTC) was announced in 2007 and will, when complete, upgrade the road from the border at Aughnacloy to Londonderry to a dual carriageway. However, the huge scheme remains in limbo following legal wrangles and funding issues over the last decade.

Speaking after a meeting with the Department for Infrastructure, Ms Begley said: "Following the responses to the environmental consultation, the department have indicated that a further, albeit limited, public inquiry will have to be carried out, which will result in another delay to the start of this much-needed road upgrade.

"Any further delay in this project is deeply frustrating."

She also criticised other political parties, which had not responded to the consultation process.

"This is nothing short of negligence - particularly by those who are otherwise very vocal in their criticism."

The MP said Stormont's Department for Infrastructure hoped to begin phase 1 in 2020, if all went to plan.

"It is deeply frustrating that a small minority of vested interests are continuing to try to stall the commencement of the A5 against the will of the overwhelming majority of the people here.

"The A5 road upgrade is vital in order to improve road safety, cut journey times and help stimulate the economy of the wider north west.

"We are determined to continue to work to see construction begin as soon as possible," the Sinn Fein representative continued.

In a statement the Department for Infrastructure said that it "has been working at pace to complete the steps to enable a fresh decision on this key scheme".

"These included the publication of an addendum to the existing environmental statement in March, followed by a public consultation process that concluded in May.

"The department received more than 260 responses to that consultation and has now completed its analysis and consideration of all of the representations made.

"In view of the number and nature of the issues raised, and having considered very carefully legal advice, the department has concluded that a further public inquiry is the procedure most likely to enable progress on this scheme."