Sinn Fein plans for dual language street signs in Belfast reach cul-de-sac in row with Alliance

The latest amended proposals for policy on the erection of dual language street signs by Sinn Fein was voted down during this week’s Belfast City Council Strategic Policy and Resources Committee. An Alliance party proposal was also voted down.

Sinn Fein proposed that all streets in the city would have the option to have bi-lingual street signs, with each street having the opportunity to opt out. The SDLP supported the motion, while all the other parties in the committee, the DUP, Alliance, and the Greens, voted against. The motion fell by nine votes for to ten votes against.

Councillor Ciaran Beattie said Sinn Fein and Conradh na Gaeilge, the Irish language organisation, had “issues” with the legal position given by the city solicitor. Councillor Beattie presented an amended motion which he said would deal with legal advice and be “fair to all citizens.”

It proposed that “Belfast City Council will install bi-lingual signage in all of its streets, subject to the occupants in each street (who are on the electoral register) being contacted by means of a letter survey, and if the threshold of 33 percent is returned, and 50 percent plus one are in opposition to the plans, then the signage will not be installed.”

He said it would “allow people to opt out if they did not want bi-lingual signage” and “covers it in a very legal and sound way.”

Alliance Councillor Michael Long said the new Sinn Fein proposal “had no trigger mechanism at all” and asked how a public consultation would be started for new street signs.

He forwarded a proposal that ten percent of residents signing a petition in any given street would start the process.

The Alliance motion further proposed that at least 50 percent of the people plus one in the street must be in favour of the proposal to erect a second street sign. Councillor Long said this was “a substantial reduction” from current policy and would “make Belfast much more progressive than the majority of councils in Northern Ireland.”

He also called for a consultation process looking at policy for dual street signs. He added: “I want to see more visibility of the Irish language but I want to bring as many people as possible on this.”

It was voted down, after only the four Alliance councillors supported their amendment, with 15 against.

Currently, the policy requires 33 percent of the eligible electorate in a Belfast street to sign a petition to begin the process. A letter is then sent to everyone in that street on the electoral register asking for consent to bilingual signage.

The resident has three options, ‘Yes’, ‘No’ and ‘Don’t Care’. At least 66 percent of the people surveyed must be in favour of the proposal to erect a second street sign in a language other than English. If the resident gives a ‘Don’t Care’ reply, or if a letter is not returned, it is considered a negative response by the Council.

The DUP’s Brian Kingston stated his party wished to see no change to the current policy. He said: “The current policy is measured, and it works. We see particularly in the People and Communities committee, that virtually every month there are requests that come in, and are approved. The system is working. For those who portray this as some sort of denial, the system is there, and it is an optional extra that residents can request.”

Councillor Beattie said directly to Councillor Long during the remote meeting: “I don’t know how you see this as a compromise. What you have done is get an agreement with the DUP on how you would move this forward. This is an equality issue. The DUP have a position on that, we respect it, and that’s OK.

“But the DUP also have a position on gay marriage. Had you sat and done a deal last year with the DUP on gay marriage we wouldn’t have had marriage rights this year. This is exactly the same – these are rights being denied to Irish speakers in this city.

“What you have done is propose a position that is 18 percent higher than what the legal advice is. How is that a compromise? You’re setting the bar way too high for Irish speakers to have their language promoted and seen.”

Councillor Beattie said the Alliance representative was “damaging himself and his party.”

Councillor Long responded: “Apparently I am agreeing with the DUP who have just voted to say they don’t support any change. That would tend to suggest my proposal is a compromise, because it is between the two positions, one of Sinn Fein, and one of the DUP. I would have thought that was the essence of compromise.”

A report from the city solicitor John Walsh recommended a minimum response threshold in respect of the survey requirement, to be worked out by councillors. It states without the minimum threshold any decision to erect dual language street signs would be “legally vulnerable to challenge”.

Mr Walsh said at the close of the signage debate: “Notwithstanding that neither of these motions actually passed, there is a consensus that is desirous of change.” He proposed that the issue would be returned to party group leaders for further discussion.