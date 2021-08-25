Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald pays tribute to Foyle MLAS who are to step down from Assembly

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has said Foyle MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan “will continue to play a leading role in the development of the party nationally and at regional level in the north west”.

She paid tribute to the pair, who are to step down from the Assembly before September 13.

They were asked not to stand at the next election in May 2022 following a review of Sinn Fein’s structure in the constituency, with the party suffering major losses there over the last two elections.

Ms McDonald said on Tuesday: “Martina Anderson will be taking on a new international role for the party in Europe promoting the case for Irish Unity."

Ms Mullan, meanwhile, will be taking on a new regional role in the north west, strengthening cross-border co-ordination between the party’s politicians and council groups.

Ms Anderson said she has decided to take up her “new role immediately to give the newly selected candidates an opportunity to establish themselves as public representatives in advance”.

Procedures to select replacements for the two Foyle MLAs will begin this week, with nominations to select candidates opening on Thursday.

“Nominations will remain open until September 5 and a selection convention will be held in Derry on September 8 in time for those selected to take their seats in the assembly on September 13 at the beginning of the new sitting,” Ms McDonald added.

She added that “this is an exciting and historic opportunity for republicans to come forward and help drive the process of reorganisation and change in Derry and across Ireland as Sinn Féin is on the cusp of leading government, north and south, and of achieving a referendum on Irish Unity”.

Ms Anderson had initially said that the party recommendation for her to step down had come as a “body blow” and her family spoke out in May, claiming Sinn Féin had used her as a “sacrificial lamb”.

She has been an elected Sinn Féin representative for the last 14 years, joining the Assembly in 2007 and becoming the party's MEP in 2012.

She was co-opted again as MLA for Foyle in January 2020, having lost her seat in Brussels when the UK left the EU.

In 2012, she was chosen to replace Bairbre de Brun as the party's MEP and retained the seat in the 2014 and 2019 European elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Bogside native said, “I thank all of those who put their trust in me to represent them as an MEP and an MLA.

“It is equally a privilege being a Sinn Féin activist and a member of the National Officer Board tasked with an international responsibility to help secure support for a unity referendum.”

Ms Mullan was co-opted into the assembly in June 2017 to replace former politician Elisha McCallion, who had won the Foyle seat at Westminster.

In May, both Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan rejected allegations made by Gregory Campbell that the pair were involved in “illegality in community groups” in Derry.

The DUP MP made the comments under privilege at a meeting of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, after which the pair threatened to pursue legal action if the allegations were repeated.