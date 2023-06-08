Sinn Fein questions need for ‘bizarre’ NI centenary stone at Stormont

A stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary has been branded “bizarre” by Sinn Fein.

However, the party has admitted it will be unable to block the project — paid for by the DUP, Ulster Unionists and the TUV — for a second time.

Earlier this week, this newspaper revealed the first images of the completed stone.

It is to be erected at Stormont, but a precise location within the grounds has yet to be finalised and agreed by the Assembly Commission.

Sinn Fein lost its vote on the Commission, which is responsible for day-to-day administration of Parliament Buildings, when John O’Dowd stood down to become infrastructure minister.

It was then unable to nominate a replacement because the Assembly was not functioning and a second request to allow a centenary stone was approved.

Upper Bann MLA Mr O’Dowd declined to comment and referred the issue to the party’s press office.

A statement said: “Sinn Fein opposed a stone to celebrate partition when this was previously raised at the Assembly Commission. Sinn Fein currently has no vote on the Assembly Commission.

“It is bizarre that three unionist parties are focused on a stone while the Assembly is being blocked from doing business on the real issues affecting the lives of all our people such as restoring the Executive, passing vital legislation, tackling health waiting lists and supporting workers and families through a cost-of-living crisis.”

John O'Dowd

However, the TUV hit back, saying the two issues are separate because the costs have been borne by the three main unionist parties.

"Given that the money is not coming from the public purse we fail to see the connection with the pressures on the health service or similar issues related to the public finances.”

Meanwhile, the SDLP has remained silent this week on the issue, despite coming under pressure on social media to delay a decision on where it will be placed.

MLA Matthew O’Toole agreed the stone should not be a priority at a time when there is a cost-of-living crisis.

He added: “Nationalists who want to build a new society on this island, we need to show at every turn that we’re serious about celebrating the diversity of this island, to show unionists that the tradition is going to be not just tolerated but celebrated in a new Ireland.”

Alliance confirmed yesterday it will be supporting a decision to place the stone at Stormont, possibly at a public ceremony later in the summer.

A party spokesperson said: “While we respect people have differing views on partition, this stone was a simple historical marker to commemorate a significant event.”

In a rare joint statement to the Belfast Telegraph, TUV leader Jim Allister, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Ulster Unionist boss Doug Beattie, referred to completion of the project as an “historic milestone”.

Having battled it out at the polls in last month’s local government election, the trio plan a public unveiling in the next few months.

The three parties have so far refused to disclose the cost of the stone, which is approximately 2.5m tall and 1.3m wide.

It is understood the expense was shared between them on the basis of their respective party strengths in the Assembly.

They added: “It is both right and fitting that such a historic milestone in the life of Northern Ireland is marked at Stormont. We look forward to a public unveiling of the centenary stone later this summer.”