Sinn Féin receives additional £100k from deceased donor

A deceased benefactor has donated an extra £100,000 to Sinn Féin, it has emerged.

The Business Post reported that new filings show the money was lodged to the party in March of this year.

It brings the total donations from William Hampton to £3.35m following an additional £350,000 lodged by his estate to the republican party last year.

It is unclear exactly how much Mr Hampton donated in total to Sinn Féin, but his estate is said to be worth an estimated £4m.

Mr Hampton was a mechanic by trade with no evident ties to Sinn Féin.

He had inherited money and land from his father but was reportedly unhappy with the way his inheritance was handled by the executors of his father’s will.

The late Mr Hampton had “no fixed abode” and was living in a caravan at the time of his will being made.

Dave Morton, a friend of Mr Hampton’s, previously told the BBC he had left the fortune to Sinn Féin “out of spite” and “to say ‘up you’ to the British establishment”.

The first of Mr Hampton’s donations arrived in 2019, amounting to £2m that year across several instalments. In 2020, £100,000 was lodged; another £800,000 was lodged in 2021.

An additional £350,000 was lodged last year across three instalments, while the newest donation of £100,000 was made in March, taking the total donations from Hampton to £3.35m.

Irish electoral laws don’t allow political parties to accept donations over €2,500, but the Hampton donation has been accepted through the northern office of the party, meaning it is subject to separate UK electoral laws which don’t prohibit such large donations.

Sinn Féin previously said the Republic’s Standards in Public Office Commission had investigated Mr Hampton’s bequest back in 2019 and had decided the matter was “closed to their satisfaction”.

Last week, the DUP was critical of Sinn Féin for having a “conveniently partitionist” attitude to donations after it emerged that $54,645 was repatriated from the US to Sinn Féin’s northern office ahead of the Assembly elections last year, to pay for “Sinn Féin expenses”.

The DUP said there should be greater scrutiny of Sinn Féin’s finances.

The republican party raised close to $1m in the Unites States last year through the Friends of Sinn Féin organisation.

Part of that money came from a single $394,000 donation, while many other donations were in excess of $3,000.

Most of the US-related funds are understood to be kept by Friends of Sinn Féin or reinvested in American activities.

Friends of Sinn Féin raised over $905,000 in the 12 months between November 2021 and November 2022.

The US organisation also spent $454,000 in the same period, most of it on administrative expenses, fundraising events and travel.

One donation from that period amounted to $394,010 – the donation was made by the Lauren Harvey Living Trust after being bequeathed by Lauren Harvey, an Arizona woman who was described in her obituary as a frequent visitor to Ireland.

Harvey died in a bicycle accident in 2020. The party has never acknowledged any connection to the woman.

The donation from Harvey is the second largest ever publicly declared by Sinn Féin, only behind the donations received from Hampton.

Sinn Féin has been contacted for comment.