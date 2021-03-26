Sinn Fein rejects Barry McElduff's nomination as Assembly election candidate

Sinn Fein has rejected the nomination of Barry McElduff for selection as a candidate for West Tyrone in next year's Assembly election, according to reports.

It is understood that Mr McElduff had consented to a cumann putting his name forward as one of the party's three candidates for the poll.

But the Ulster Herald reported that Sinn Fein said it was unable to accept the nomination of a male member where a sitting female MLA was also seeking the nomination.

Mr McElduff declined to comment when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph. Sinn Fein was also approached for comment.

The West Tyrone selection convention takes place next week with delegates expected to ratify Nicola Brogan, Maoliosa McHugh, and Declan McAleer.

Mr McElduff sits on Fermanagh and Omagh Council. He resigned as an MP in 2018 amidst controversy after a video he posted of himself balancing a Kingsmill loaf on his head. He apologised for the hurt caused but said he didn't know it was the anniversary of the IRA atrocity.