Sinn Fein rep brands DUP man’s comments ‘bile’ as heated words exchanged during Belfast City Council legacy debate

It happened during a discussion on an SDLP motion calling for the council to voice its opposition to the plans, which would see immunity from prosecution offered for those who co-operate with investigations run by a new information recovery body.

It would also see an end to any new Troubles inquests or civil claims.

The debate began with two councillors speaking emotionally of how the Troubles specifically affected their families. Later, however, a Sinn Fein councillor was criticised for referring to a DUP councillor's contribution as “bile”.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte told the story of how his grandmother Peggy Whyte (51) was killed alongside an RUC officer named Michael Dawson (23) when a UVF bomb that was left on the windowsill of her home on University Street in Belfast exploded.

Mrs Whyte had just returned home in the early hours of the morning from a part-time taxi shift when she discovered the device and alerted the police. The bomb went off as Constable Dawson walked up the path to the house. Both he and Mrs Whyte were killed.

Carl Whyte spoke of how his grandparents’ home had previously been targeted by a loyalist bomb, which exploded prematurely and resulted in the bomber losing his leg. Peggy Whyte comforted the man until an ambulance arrived, putting a pillow beneath his head.

“This bill has rightly been called the ‘bill of shame’, but to me it is a bill of abandonment. It abandons the rule of law. It abandons the principle of accountability. It abandons any hope of justice for victims and survivors in our city and right across the north,” he said.

“In the weeks since the news of this bill, we have heard about forgiveness and moving on. My dad is one of the biggest advocates of forgiveness. I can't say, as I stand here, that I would forgive the killer of my mother, as he forgave the killer of his mother. But forgiveness does not undo a person’s right to justice.”

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy spoke of how his grandfather Terry McCafferty was murdered by the UDA in 1974 when he was out doing a day’s work laying electricity lines in Newtownabbey.

A UDA gang went to the men’s work hut, took their pay packets and asked the Protestants among the workers to come forward and kneel down. The UDA men then fired over their heads at the Catholic workers, killing Mr McCafferty and one of his colleagues and injuring several others.

DUP councillor Dean McCullough read an extract from a letter penned by the brother of 13-year-old Leanne Murray, who was killed in the Shankill bomb in 1993.

“My name is Mr Gary Murray and my family were caught up in the Troubles in 1993. My little sister, Leanne Murray, was murdered in the Shankill bomb. We have been fighting for justice for over 28 years. We believe there were more IRA terrorists involved committing the unthinkable, unspeakable crimes of that day,” he said.

“We also believe that there are those in Sinn Fein who know exactly who they are. It had to be sanctioned by somebody. All I want is justice for my little sister and the other victims of that day. That is why we oppose any amnesty.”

Mr McCullough called on Sinn Fein to urge to IRA’s army council to help provide justice to the Murray family and others.

Sinn Fein’s Ciaran Beattie replied: “What we are only after listening to [Mr McCullough’s contribution] is a very sad reflection from a young person who probably wasn’t even born when a lot of these events happened, yet you hear so much hatred coming through in their voice. A very narrow hatred.

“I have to say, we are a city coming out of conflict. It is important for us to build that peace. If we have individuals or parties trying to drag us back 30 or 40 years, that is a sad reflection on them. Have they not learned any lessons from the last election?

“I’m actually embarrassed for the previous member. I think his words, his anger, his bile towards Sinn Fein is just unfortunate and it’s unfortunate for him.”

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said: “Coming here and saying what councillor McCullough said was ‘bile’ is completely wrong. At the end of the day, it seems to be Sinn Fein’s position to ‘go after the Brits and the loyalists — good; go after the IRA — bad’.”

The motion was later agreed, without a vote.