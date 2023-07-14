Sinn Féin request ‘urgent meeting’ to discuss Ballycastle Twelfth parade

Sinn Féin says it has requested an urgent meeting with the Parades Commission and PSNI to discuss the recent parade through Ballycastle by the loyal orders.

The PSNI has now said it is investigating an alleged assault in the Market Street area of Ballycastle on Wednesday, July 12.

Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the matter.

The circumstances of the incident are disputed. The Orange Order said band members moved quickly to defuse the situation and claimed a man sought to disrupt the parade.

But Sinn Féin’s North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan said the incident needed to be reviewed.

He said: “There were a number of incidents in Ballycastle on July 12 that cause serious concern and should be the focus of investigations by the PSNI and the parades commission.

“The behaviour in particular of the Silver Plains Band from Moyarget and attempts to threaten, intimidate and raise tensions locally cannot go unpunished. Trouble follows this band each and every time they parade in Ballycastle.

“It is also totally unacceptable that they and other bands marched through Ballycastle with unfurled UVF banners,” he continued.

“I intend to raise this and the issue of future parading in Ballycastle town with the Parades Commission when I meet them.”

Video footage from earlier this week shows the band marching through Ballycastle with flags including one bearing the name ‘Ulster Volunteer Force’.

Police were forced to intervene after a man appeared to walk towards the Ballycastle procession bumping into one of the bandsmen, which leads to other band members breaking ranks to confront the male.

The clip appears to show band members scuffle with police and the man.

Silver Plains Moyarget posted a statement on Facebook, it read: “First of all we would like to congratulate Ballycastle District on a well run 12th of July parade in Ballycastle town yesterday.

"Also to the spectators who travelled to the town and those from the town who watched and enjoyed the parade throughout the day. (One man's actions should not overshadow the peaceful good atmosphere that yesterday was)

“Now to address the elephant in the room.

“As we approached the corner of the incident I myself noticed the man in question step out from the crowd with his dog so he was on the road. There were 5/6 police officers standing a few meters away.

"There was a large gap between ourselves and the lodge in front where he had a minute or two where he could have crossed over but he proceeded to ignore that and wait until our lodges banner passed him then he walked between it and our colour party (he slowed down as he got to the middle of the road) which left him within touching distance of the colour party.

"The only reason nothing was said to him or shouted at that stage was due to the fact he was indeed wearing a GAA top of some form. If this person had been wearing a rangers top they would have been told sharply to get off the road as they should know better.

"At this point one of our fluters mentioned to the group of police standing at the side of the road as he knew it could have caused a confrontation.”

The statement continued: “After this and nothing said he makes it across the road but then decides to turn back, comes off the foot path onto the edge of the road where he waits and then decides to walk directly into one of our fluters and makes contact with him.

"This is where the confrontation begins. The band would like to say that there was no violent clash or no one was struck etc.

"The man was relocated out of the ranks of the band with the majority of band members moving swiftly in the crowd to diffuse the situation before it escalated further and to get the band parading back up the road.

“Bear in mind we were the last band, so if he had waited another 10 seconds or so we would have been past and nothing would have ever happened.

“We for one feel the band did no wrong nor any harm during this but simply acted as any band has always done when anyone (GAA top or not) tries to walk through the band never mind making contact with a member.

“Again this one small minded individual who showed himself for what he is, does not represent the rest of the good people of Ballycastle yesterday.”

All parades are covered by the Parades Commission’s Code of Conduct which sets out clear guidance to be observed by participants to ensure that those participating in public processions do so legally and peacefully.

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said: "Investigation of any alleged breaches during a parade are a matter for the PSNI.

"The Commission will review post parade reports and information from the PSNI, as well as representations from interested parties.”

The Orange Order said thousands of people enjoyed the Twelfth in Ballycastle.

It is aware of a video circulating on social media which shows a member of the public “deliberately crossing through the parade”.

“On failing to provoke a reaction the first time, he then attempts to disrupt the parade again by walking into the ranks of Silver Plains Band,” an Orange Order spokesperson said.

“Band members moved quickly to defuse the situation and to ensure that the individual did not get the reaction he had sought. They are to be congratulated for their restraint.

“PSNI officers also responded quickly and are now investigating the incident.

“It is regrettable that there are those who are intent on manufacturing problems and creating division in order to support their own narrow political agenda.”