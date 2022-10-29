Sinn Fein says election talks will take place with NI Secretary on Tuesday

Sinn Féin is set to meet the Secretary of State on Tuesday to discuss when the assembly election will happen.

Former finance minister Conor Murphy has described Chris Heaton-Harris’ announcement on Friday as "bizarre and unexpected".

"We were as surprised by his U-turn as everyone else," he told BBC News NI.

The NI Secretary confirmed he will call a snap poll after the October 28 deadline passed, but he did not set a date.

The DUP has blocked to the restoration of power-sharing which collapsed back in February.

It has repeatedly refused to form an Executive in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Heaton-Harris has promised to reveal more information about the election following talks with the main parties here.

However, DUP MLA Philip Brett said more talks would be "pointless" and called for the UK government to resolve concerns about the post-Brexit trading mechanism.

"We've been talking for two-and-a-half years - now is the time for action," the North Belfast representative said.

"We will not re-enter the executive until action is taken to replace the protocol with arrangements that have cross-community support.

"That is where the focus needs to be, not on pointless talks."

Legislation states that an election must be held within 12 weeks.

The Electoral Commission has previously confirmed contingency plans are already underway for a December 15 poll.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill accused the NI Secretary of making a “bizarre U-turn” on Friday.

Meanwhile DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson blamed the indecision of new PM Rishi Sunak.

Mr Heaton-Harris denied that he had made a U-turn, pointing out that an election did not have to be called immediately.