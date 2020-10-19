Sinn Fein slams Poots for 'sectarianising' virus and calls for a united front at Stormont

Sinn Fein junior minister Declan Kearney last night hit out at "negative voices", who he said were trying to "take us down a sectarian rabbit hole" over the Executive's tough new anti-Covid strategy.

Mr Kearney was speaking after remarks by DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, who on Friday criticised the Executive's decision to impose a four-week lockdown across a broad range of businesses.

Mr Poots also sparked fury when he suggested that nationalist areas had rates of Covid-19 six times higher than unionist areas, and that the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey, which was attended by many senior figures in Sinn Fein, was the cause of the differential.

Speaking during a half-hour-long live online Q&A session hosted by Sinn Fein last night, Mr Kearney said: "Our Executive has to speak with one voice - and then we have to act in concert, with maximum levels of leadership across civic society.

"We should not become distracted by the negative voices of recent days, who have effectively tried to take us down a sectarian rabbit hole, who have politicised this issue in a way which is completely at odds with what we in fact need."

Mr Kearney said the Executive needed to get on top of the virus, and to send out a message of confidence, certainty and reassurance to wider society.

"This virus doesn't respect any political divisions, and doesn't respect borders," the junior minister added.

"What we have to do is act together decisively, with confidence.

"Let's use the time that has been bought by the Executive to ensure that we as a society, north and south, now act to get in control of the virus."

Speaking just hours before the new restrictions became law, Mr Poots had claimed the controls would cost tens of thousands of jobs. He also questioned the appropriateness of a universal lockdown, saying it was "unsustainable".