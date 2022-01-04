Sinn Fein snub of Stormont Jubilee tree ‘bodes ill’ for community relations in 2022, say unionist parties

The DUP and UUP have questioned Sinn Fein’s appetite for inclusivity as they accused Finance Minister Conor Murphy of refusing to facilitate a Stormont tree to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said “the whole ethos” of Sinn Fein is to exclude unionists.

A spokesperson from Sinn Fein said Mr Murphy is adhering to a “long established practice” in relation to the Stormont estate.

“Last year, he (Conor Murphy) refused to allow the planting of a rose bush in the grounds of Stormont to mark Northern Ireland’s 100th anniversary,” the East Antrim MP continued.

"This year, he has continued down the same path by refusing to have a tree planted to commemorate the Queen’s platinum anniversary.

“As Finance Minister, Murphy has control over what happens in the grounds of Stormont but he seems to be unwilling to allow any reference to the things that Unionists would hold dear.”

Mr Wilson said that when he was Finance Minister it coincided with the 125th anniversary of the GAA and he was approached by Gerry Adams to allow a tree to be planted in Stormont to commemorate and celebrate that anniversary.

"Despite the reservations I had about the GAA’s willingness to be identified with republican terrorists and at that time their inclusion of members of the security forces, I nevertheless recognised that Stormont grounds were public property and was pleased that those who were nationalists wished to have their sporting activities recognised in that public space.

"I therefore acceded to their request and for an event to mark the anniversary.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist Party‘s finance spokesperson Steve Aiken OBE MLA hit out at what he described as the Finance Minister’s “refusal to permit the planting of a tree” on the Stormont Estate to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later this year.

Steve Aiken, Chair of Stormont’s Finance Committee, said; “Whether it is Centennial stones, roses or now a tree to mark the Queen`s Platinum Jubilee, the lack of accommodation being shown by Finance Minister Conor Murphy towards unionism bodes ill for community relations.

“Last year Sinn Fein repeatedly demonstrated its refusal to contemplate the importance of Northern Ireland’s Centenary for the unionist community. Coming from a party whose elected representatives cannot even bring themselves to utter the words ‘Northern Ireland’ that should come as no surprise.

“Sadly, this attitude looks set to continue in 2022, with the refusal to recognise that for the majority of people in Northern Ireland it is important to recognise the enormous contribution the Queen has made over many decades to the country.

"Whether Sinn Fein likes it or not, the Queen is the Head of State of the United Kingdom, and that includes Northern Ireland.

“The Ulster Unionist Party wants to promote a confident and inclusive unionism based on the principles of mutual respect, tolerance and understanding.

“It is therefore very disappointing that Sinn Fein continues to demonstrate this level of intolerance towards anything that represents unionism.

"It also shows to all right-minded people that when Mary Lou McDonald talks of reconciliation, it is only on republican terms. This is, to say the least, not a great start to understanding in 2022.”

In a statement, a spokesperson from Sinn Fein said: “The long established practice in relation to the use of the Stormont Estate prohibits the installation of memorial plaques, benches and similar structures. Trees can be planted, but only for international events such as World Aids Day or International Labour Day.

"The Finance Minister is simply adhering to this established approach.

“If the main political parties want to bring forward a new and agreed approach, I am sure the Finance Minister would be happy to consider this.”