Sinn Fein staff revealed to have donated salaries to Belfast office for three years

A number of Sinn Fein staff in the Republic of Ireland donated part of their salaries to the party in Northern Ireland for three years, it has been revealed.

According to The Sunday Times, the payments were made by weekly direct debits between 2013 and 2016 and were revealed in correspondence seen by the paper.

The newspaper reports that staff were asked to switch their payments to the bank account of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, after rules on political donations were changed in the Republic, with lower thresholds imposed in 2013.

It is reported the staff were asked to make their payments to a bank account with the title “Six Counties”, with the Bank of Ireland account based in Dundalk but with an address in the Falls Road in Belfast, where the Northern Ireland party headquarters is based.

A spokesperson for Sinn Fein confirmed to The Sunday Times that a “handful” of staff in the Republic of Ireland had made “voluntary” donations to the party in Northern Ireland during the three years.

“All of this was fully compliant with the rules, north and south, at the time,” they added.

The spokesperson also told The Sunday Times that until 2016, Sinn Fein had a policy of paying its staff the average industrial wage.

“Under this system, some staff — who were paid very low salaries by the Oireachtas — had their wages topped up by the party,” they said.

“Some staff on higher salaries made voluntary donations back to the party, but the majority did not. That was their individual choice.

“In 2016, this wage system ended and donations have not been received since. Of the hundreds of staff who were employed by the party in the south since that time, there has been one donation from a staff member to the party.”

According to the paper, the spokesperson did not answer questions about why Dublin staff were asked to switch their direct debit to Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland after the rules changed in 2013.

In 2020 it emerged Sinn Fein received around £2m from deceased English mechanic William E Hampton. It was the largest ever political donation in Northern Ireland.

The donation was intended to "cover election expenses, to fund Sinn Fein offices and advice centres and to aid republican prisoners and their families in both Ireland and Britain".

The donation led to a motion being passed in the Irish Senead to return the money. However the vote had no legal effect.

In Northern Ireland there is no limit to the amount a donor can give a party.

In the Republic of Ireland, party donation rules were changed following the report of the Mahon tribunal.

The changes included a reduction in the maximum donation that could be accepted by an individual elected representative or candidate from €2,539 to €1,000, and by a political party from €6,348 to €2,500.

Among the other changes was a reduction in the threshold for declaring donations received by a political party from €5,078 to €1,500.