Sinn Fein taking Justice Minister post following next election ‘very difficult’ for unionists, claims Arlene Foster

The prospect of Sinn Fein taking the Justice Minister role following the next election would be “very difficult” for unionists, according to former First Minister and GB News presenter Arlene Foster.

Speaking to Times Radio on Wednesday, the former DUP leader also said Sinn Fein becoming the largest party in the Republic of Ireland would have a “huge impact” on Northern Ireland, with the nationalist party seeking to “destabilise things” in a bid to seek a united Ireland.

Mrs Foster, who was ousted as DUP leader in the summer following a coup by members of her own party, expressed concern at the prospect of members of Sinn Fein who may have “a record for violence” taking the Justice post.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Alliance Party initially took on the Justice Minister role in 2010, before the party refused to fill the sensitive portfolio again in 2016. Instead, independent unionist Claire Sugden took on the role until the collapse of the Assembly in 2017.

The current minister Naomi Long took on the role following the resumption of power sharing in January 2020, with the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

Mrs Foster suggested the prospect of Sinn Fein holding the role is “more important” than even the First Minister post.

“They will fight the [next] election to become the largest party and to take on the role as First Minister, but more important maybe even than that, the Justice ministry goes to the party who is the largest,” she told Times Radio.

“[It] is very important that is not held by republicans who have a history in Northern Ireland and indeed it would be really very difficult for Northern Ireland if a member of Sinn Fein who has a record for violence was to be that Justice Minister.”

During her remarks, Mrs Foster also said it was important the current Fianna Fail and Fine Gael “get their act together” to prevent Sinn Fein gaining power in the Republic of Ireland.

The former Fermanagh politician said party president Mary Lou McDonald becoming Taoiseach would mean Sinn Fein would seek a “more aggressive strategy” on a united Ireland.

“Sinn Fein has presented themselves as an alternative as an opposition,” she added.

“They particularly target young voters who have very little memory of what happened in Northern Ireland for 30 or 40 years.

“As a result, they have been able to sell their left-wing ideology to those young people particularly, because there is a housing crisis in Dublin and in the surrounding areas and they are gaining a lot of traction.

“Unless Fianna Fail and Fine Gael get their act together frankly, we will be facing a Sinn Fein Prime Minister in the Republic of Ireland in the very near future.

“I think it will have a huge impact on Northern Ireland because there will be a more aggressive strategy to seek a united Ireland.

“They will be pressing for that in a more meaningful way, despite the fact as I say the greater number of people in Northern Ireland want to remain in the UK and I think it will destabilise things in Northern Ireland as they press that goal ahead.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Foster hit out at the European Union and Irish Government over the Northern Ireland Protocol, as she said the idea there cannot be a border on the island of Ireland is “just not right”.

She described engagement she had with the Irish Government on the issue as a “huge disappointment” and said they took a “very aggressive approach” after Brexit in 2016.

“The greater number of people in Northern Ireland want to remain within the UK. For some reason they [the EU] have it in their mind the Belfast Agreement meant there couldn’t be a border of any kind on the island of Ireland,” she added.

“Of course, there is a border on the island of Ireland, because there are two jurisdictions on the island of Ireland.

“One in Northern Ireland part of the United Kingdom and one is the Republic of Ireland part of the European Union. To say there can be no borders on the island of Ireland is just not right.

“I understand that they [Irish Government] were upset the United Kingdom had decided to leave the European Union.

“They were incredibly upset by all of that, but surely they should have foreseen that treating particularly unionists in this way would have led to the problems we have today?

“Of course, there has been a change since then and Micheal Martin is now the Taoiseach.

“I think Micheal is altogether more measured in how he deals with Northern Ireland and I would hope he would be a facilitator in trying to find a solution.”

Sinn Fein has been approached for comment.