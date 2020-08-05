Sinn Fein to meet PSNI over arrest of 14-year-old with special needs in Derry

The arrest was made during the search of a house in Derry earlier this week

A Sinn Fein delegation is to meet with the PSNI this week regarding the arrest of a 14-year-old boy with special needs in Derry.

On Monday, police carried out a search of a house in the Creggan area of the city, following the earlier arrest of a 52-year-old man by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorist Investigation Unit investigating dissident republican activity.

During the course of the search, two males aged 14 and 23 were arrested at the property on suspicion of assaulting police.

They were both de-arrested a short time later and a file is being prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan said the 14-year-old has special needs and the party is concerned over the conduct of police during the incident.

“A party delegation will meet the PSNI this week to directly raise concerns about reports of heavy-handed policing during a recent police search in the city in which a 14-year-old child with special needs was arrested and subsequently released," she said.

“This vulnerable child has been very badly affected by his ordeal.

“The public rightly expects the very highest policing and human rights standards and we will hold the police to account when their actions fail to meet those standards.”

In response, chief superintendent Emma Bond said:“Accountability to both the public and the relevant oversight bodies such as the Northern Ireland Policing Board, Policing and Community Safety Partnerships, Police Ombudsman and local representatives are at the heart of our policing with the community approach.

"Protecting the public and keeping people safe is and will always be our priority and we welcome the opportunity to meet with Sinn Fein representatives to discuss this matter and any other concerns they wish to express."