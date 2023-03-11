Sinn Féin to talk up NI’s ‘unique’ economic advantage during St Patrick’s visit to Whitehouse

Sinn Féin leaders will travel to the United States for St Patrick’s Day celebrations hosted by President Biden in a bid to promote NI’s “unparalleled access” to the EU and British markets.

The trip comes at a time when the future of Stormont is shrouded in uncertainty and as events in the US mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The DUP is still examining the detail of the Windsor Framework before deciding whether it will restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland once more.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald and Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill will attend the White House and the Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill.

They will also brief the US Administration and senior Congressional leaders.

The pair will attend events with business leaders to promote significant investment opportunities in Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gordon Lyons will comprise the “official” DUP delegation going to Washington DC, whilst Ian Paisley, Emma Little-Pengelly and Phillip Brett will be visiting independently.

The DUP leader said he will be making the case that it is vital for Northern Ireland to move forward but the views of unionists should be “valued and respected”.

Sinn Féin said its message in the US is “one of hope and opportunity” as the party marks the anniversary of a peace accord that has “transformed the entire country”.

"The role of the US Administration was critical twenty-five years ago in achieving peace, just as it was critical throughout the negotiations on the Irish Protocol; and will be critical in the coming decade as we prepare for referenda on Irish Unity, “ Ms McDonald added.

“With the eyes of the world on Ireland once again in the coming weeks, there is a huge opportunity to showcase our island and the societal and generational change that is underway.

"We have the youngest population in Europe with a highly skilled, educated and enormously productive workforce.”

Sinn Féin engagements will include a breakfast meeting with Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III, and a roundtable meeting with the Atlantic Council.

Ms McDonald will brief Congressional leaders on Capitol Hill and a meeting will be held with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

On Friday the Sinn Féin leaders will brief the Ad-Hoc Committee about protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

"Ireland is a hub for international talent. We are open for business, for collaboration and for progress,” Ms McDonald said.

"For many international partners, Ireland is the bridge to the European market and system.

"Its unique and unparalleled access to both the EU and British markets, along with a flourishing all-Ireland economy, gives the north real economic momentum and competitive advantage.

"But to turn that opportunity into jobs and investment requires a functioning Executive.

“With a deal done on the Protocol we believe that power-sharing can be restored in the coming weeks, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"It is time for the DUP to get back on board and work alongside the other parties.”