Sinn Fein ‘weaponising’ Irish history: Republic’s Justice Minister and granddaughter to Ulster covenant signatory tells Micheal Collins commemoration

Irish Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has accused Sinn Fein of seeking to “weaponise history” to “suit their own political narrative”.

In an address to mark the 99th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins, Ms Humphreys said politicians should respect the past and “not hide behind it to evade responsibility for our own decisions and their impact”.

“It is a lesson that some political parties on this island still have to learn, parties with an emotional reverence for the atrocities of the past,” the minister added.

Ms Humphreys does not name Sinn Fein but said: “In 2016, one party, in particular, tried to stand apart from the State and conduct their own parallel events.”

The reference relates to Sinn Fein’s decision to hold its own series of events to mark the centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising which were separate to the commemorations organised by the State.

“A real reverence for the past respects its messiness and its complexity, it does not commandeer or hijack it for political gain,” she said.

“It is a lesson we should all learn as we remember the difficult events of the split over the Treaty and the Civil War.”

The minister also referenced her own grandfather Robert James Stewart who signed the Ulster Covenant – which opposed the decision to introduce Home Rule in Ireland.

“I am sure never in his wildest dreams would Robert have thought that a little over a 100 years later his only grand-daughter would be speaking at a commemoration for the man who led Ireland’s struggle for independence,” she said.

“Nor indeed could he have imagined that she would be a Cabinet Minister in an Irish Government. It is not lost on me that were it not for the fledgling free state - which Michael Collins fought for – I may never have had this opportunity,” she added.

The Beal na mBlath ceremony marked the 99th anniversary of the fatal shooting of the Free State military commander with a special online ceremony and no physical event staged in west Cork because of Covid-19 concerns.

Ms Humphreys warned that voters in modern Ireland do not cast their ballots based on events of 100 years ago but, rather, on the needs and priorities of the current day.

"In truth, I think the time had already long since passed where it was a determining factor in how people cast their vote."

She added: "I was very proud in 2016 as Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht to lead the commemorations marking the centenary of the Easter Rising.

"My own background, as a Protestant, from a border county, and as someone with an instinctive revulsion for those who attempt to promote bitterness and division, made me particularly sensitive about the dangers we faced at that time.

"My guiding objective was to ensure that the commemorations would be inclusive, respectful and appropriate.

"Above all else, I saw my role not to interpret history but to commemorate it and recognise all of its complexities.

"Michael Collins had no time for hiding behind romanticised views of the past, and neither should we.

"During a heated Treaty debate, he noted how some other politicians used history as a weapon, cloaking their arguments in claims about what dead generations would have wanted, or future generations might someday want.

"But they ignored the democratic principle of whether the living might approve of it. I believe, like Collins, that we should respect the past, but we should not hide behind it to evade responsibility for our own decisions and their impact.

"It is a lesson that some political parties on this island still have to learn, parties with an emotional reverence for the atrocities of the past.

"They attempt to 'weaponise' history and in some cases re-write it entirely to suit their own political narrative," she warned.

Sinn Fein has been approached for comment.