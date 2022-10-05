Sinn Fein welcomes Irish Government’s intention to plan for Irish unity

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has welcomed comments from his Irish counterpart Paschal Donohoe that the Irish government will consider planning public finances in the context of Irish Unity.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the government will begin planning for Irish unity and the impact it will have for public finances, according to Mr Murphy.

It has been reported that Mr Donohoe said the economic dimension regarding a united Ireland is “really important” and that will need to be given consideration by the government.

While acknowledging the debate is “intensifying”, the Fine Gael TD did however say “we are quite a few phases away from that” and “work has to be done first”.

He envisaged positive elements of an all-island economy in terms of energy, food and foreign direct investment.

Sinn Fein MLA, Mr Murphy said: “The Irish government has full access to the levels of revenue and expenditure generated in the southern state.

"It can use this to help inform the debate on Irish Unity in terms of how we pay for public services and deliver better living standards.

“People in growing numbers are joining the debate on Irish Unity. Together we can help convince people of the merits that a New Ireland can produce, particularly when it has full financial levers and EU Membership.

“We look forward to working with the Irish government in planning and setting out the economic case for Irish Unity in the time ahead."

On Saturday an Ireland’s Future event at the 3Arena in Dublin was labelled as “historic” by many of those in attendance.

However, critics have said it was simply preaching to the converted, filled with effective soundbites and there were no detailed plans laid out, or talk of compromise.

Others have said much of the 5,000-strong crowd was already on the united Ireland bandwagon.

The Irish Department of Finance has been contacted for a response.