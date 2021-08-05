Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey announces retirement

Sinn Fein MLA and Assembly Speaker has announced he will not be contesting the next elections.

Currently representing West Belfast, Mr Maskey has served as an MLA for over 20 years.

In his letter, he wrote: “I am one of the few remaining Members to have served in the Assembly since 1998.

"It has been an honour over the last 23 years to represent the constituencies of West Belfast and South Belfast and to serve as a Chief Whip, a member of the Policing Board, a Committee Chair and a Member of the Assembly Commission amongst other things.”

He said he was “especially grateful” for the opportunity to serve as Assembly Speaker.

“I have said many times that the Assembly has to prove itself and it is important to me that the Assembly is seen to work as an institution,” he said.

"Since January 2020, there have been many issues to deal with including assisting the resumption of Assembly business and ensuring the Assembly could continue to function during the pandemic.”

Despite the challenges, he said it positive developments had also been possible including the expansion of support for Private Members’ Bills and the establishment of the first Youth Assembly.

Thanking other Assembly members, party leaders, party whips and Assembly commission members, he also recognised the work of Assembly officials over the last 18 months.

“However, I have already been in contact with Party Whips this week in relation to the challenges that await us in September as the Assembly has limited time to deal with a heavy programme of legislation coming from the Executive alongside a record number of Private Members’ Bills,” he said.

“Therefore, there is a lot of work left to do before the next Assembly election and that is where my focus will be until then.”

Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill thanked Mr Maskey for his years of “dedicated service” as a Republican activist.

“He has been a ferocious champion of the rights of communities within the Assembly, in Belfast City Council and on the ground,” she said.

"A former docker from North Belfast, Alex has been a courageous activist in Republican politics over the course of many decades always leading by example.”

She noted that he was the first Sinn Fein councillor elected to Belfast City Council in 1983 and credited him “real transformative change” within the city.

Ms O’Neill continued: “He was imprisoned without trial, faced down sustained threats and attacks by British state forces and their loyalist surrogates and was almost killed in an attack at his home which left him with permanent injuries. A close friend and party colleague Alan Lundy was also killed in an attack on Alex’s family home. None of this deterred or intimidated Alex.”

During the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, she said Mr Maskey had been central to the Sinn Fein team and said he had served the people with south and west Belfast with “absolute dedication and distinction”.

"His level-headed approach and strong leadership have been exemplary in his position as the Speaker of the Assembly and has won respect from across the chamber.

"Republican activists of the calibre of Alex Maskey don't retire; Alex will remain a dedicated activist to deliver for the people of Belfast and to achieve a new and united Ireland for all.

"I want to wish Alex and his family the very best of luck for the future."