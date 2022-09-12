Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey to deliver message to King from the people of Northern Ireland

The King and Queen Consort will receive a message of condolence from self-declared “lifelong republican activist” Alex Maskey at Hillsborough Castle tomorrow.

As Stormont Speaker, the former IRA internee has been tasked with delivering the message on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, on which it is understood King Charles III will respond.

Tomorrow’s planned ceremony will prove particularly significant as it was the IRA who murdered the King’s much beloved great-uncle Lord Mountbatten on his fishing boat in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in August 1979, and has echoes of Martin McGuinness’ handshake with the Queen in 2012.

In 1983, Mr Maskey was the first member of Sinn Fein to be elected to Belfast City Council since the 1920s.

In 2002 he became the first republican Lord Mayor of Belfast.He later went on to receive praise for laying a wreath to commemorate British soldiers who died during World War One.

Tomorrow, the King and Queen Consort will arrive at Belfast City Airport where they will be met by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, the Northern Ireland Secretary and the chief executive of Belfast City Airport.

Two children from a local cross-community primary school will present the King with gifts. One will hand him a tin by Art on a Tin with an image of the Giant’s Causeway.

The tin will contain truffles made by The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock.

The other child will present the Queen Consort with a small bunch of posy flowers taken from Hillsborough Castle, before the royal couple head to the official royal residence in the village for engagements.

At the Castle, they will hold a private audience with the new Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and will meet with representatives from political parties.

It is there, in the Throne Room, that the Speaker is expected to hand over the message of condolence, to which Charles will respond.

The King and the Queen Consort will also attend a reception at Hillsborough Castle, and they are expected to go on a short walkabout outside the gates to view the floral tributes and meet with the public.

There will also be a gun salute as the King’s vehicle drives through the gates of Hillsborough Castle, where the royals will also view an exhibition of pictures showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.

The Royal Standard will fly at full mast from when The King arrives at Hillsborough Castle to the time that the new King departs.

King Charles and the Queen Consort will then travel to St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast — where they will be greeted by another Sinn Fein politician, the Lord Mayor, Tina Black — before attending a service of reflection for the life of the Queen which leaders of a wide range of faiths will attend.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers' Square outside.