Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy interviewed by Paul Quinn detectives, reveals parents of murdered man

The parents of Paul Quinn have said they were told by detectives investigating their son’s murder that Finance Minister Conor Murphy had been interviewed.

The couple said that they had been informed by the Garda that Mr Murphy had presented for interview in recent weeks.

While the IRA never publicly admitted responsibility for Paul’s murder, it was later claimed that the brutal killing was carried out in revenge for a run in the 21-year-old had with the son of a senior IRA man.

Mr Murphy said in 2007 that he spoke to IRA members about the murder and had been told the IRA was not involved.

Paul’s dad Stephen Quinn told the Shattered Lives podcast by Star journalist Paul Healy that Mr Murphy “went to the guards now, just a couple of weeks ago. It took him a while but he went.”

His mum Breege added. “They called him in and he went. They’ve been at him since Paul died to go in from when he said that.”

Paul Quinn was brutally beaten to death in a Monaghan barn in October 2007. The killing was carried out at a sensitive time in Northern Ireland’s peace process — just months after power-sharing government had been restored following the so-called Stormont spy ring scandal.

Mr Quinn was lured to the barn close to the border and set upon by a gang wielding clubs and iron bars. He was beaten so hard that every major bone in his body was broken.

Mr Quinn had worked as a lorry driver and operated machinery on building sites. He was lured to farm buildings in Tullycoora, near Oram, Co Monaghan, about 10 kilometres from his home.

While he had been badly beaten over a sustained period he was still alive when his girlfriend arrived at the farm shed. He was transferred to hospital in Drogheda but died later from his catastrophic injuries.

His death came just over a decade after the IRA ceasefire and just over two years after it announced an end to its armed campaign. Six men were arrested in July 2008 in a joint operation by the Garda and the PSNI and were questioned in Monaghan and Antrim.

One of the men arrested by the PSNI was a senior IRA figure in south Armagh. Another man was arrested by gardaí investigating Quinn’s murder in 2016. However, to date no one has ever been charged with his killing.

It is the reported conversation with members of the IRA after Mr Quinn’s death that gardai are believed to have spoken to Mr Murphy about.

Confirming the meeting took place Sinn Fein MLA Mr Murphy said: “I can confirm that I have met with the Gardai in relation to the murder of Paul Quinn.

“In light of the ongoing investigation I have no further comment to make at this stage. I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it to the Gardai or PSNI.”

The Quinn family have campaigned tirelessly to keep their fight for justice in the public domain.

Mr Murphy become embroiled in the incident when in November 2007 in an interview with BBCNI’s Spotlight programme he said: “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality and I think everyone accepts that.”

Then in 2017, he said claims that he tried to smear Mr Quinn were “totally without foundation”.