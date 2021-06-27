Sinn Fein’s Declan McAleer slams sectarian attack on car during Omagh band parade 

Damage caused to vehicle of family from Republic as they went for pizza

West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer beside the car belonging to family from Co Waterford

A family from Co Waterford needed a police escort to escape from a car park in Omagh on Saturday night after their car was subjected to a sectarian attack as loyalist bands gathered for a parade in the town.

Though no one was hurt in the incident at Campsie Road, the family said they were left shocked and intimidated after the vehicle was pelted with eggs as they stopped to get a takeaway pizza.

“There were a lot of bands getting ready for the parade,” said the man, who did not wish to be identified.

“But we honestly didn’t think anything of it when we stopped.

"I thought days like this were long in the past. That we were in any danger didn’t even cross my mind.

“We were away for 10 or 15 minutes around 8pm and when we came back the car was covered in eggs.

“There were a couple of people standing close by and when we asked them if they had seen anything they told us ‘no’.

“At that time the car park was packed with people, and it was only then the penny dropped that the car could have been targeted as it had a southern registration plate.

“We tried to get out as quickly as we could, but found ourselves in a one-way street.”

The three family members, including a young boy, then spotted a policeman and approached him for assistance.

“It was disappointing to see he had a smirk in his face when we told him what had happened, as if he knew why,” he said.

“He did guide us out through the one-way system. But we were left shocked.

“There was a large crowd of people staring at us and we were left feeling intimidated. It was a very unpleasant experience.

"We just wanted to get out as quickly as we could, particularly with a young child involved.

“When we got back to a relative’s house we washed the car down with water and vinegar, but the paintwork has been damaged.

“We were just stopping off for food at a local food outlet and minding our own business.”

West Tyrone Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer condemned those who attacked the car and said the incident had been reported to the PSNI.

He said: “The family travelled north to celebrate a confirmation with relatives who live in Omagh.

"They parked their car in the Campsie Road area on Saturday evening while they collected food.

“When they returned to their southern-registered car it was pelted with eggs and the paintwork was damaged.

"Their visit coincided with a loyalist band parade in Campsie.

“I met the family after the incident and they were very frightened.

“I strongly suspect that the car was singled out because it has a southern registration and there was a sectarian motive behind this.

“This is a despicable attack on visitors to our area at a time when we really need to promote the district as a place to visit and enjoy.

“I have reported this incident to the PSNI as a suspected hate crime.”

When contacted last night, the PSNI said it could find no reports of the incident based on the information provided.