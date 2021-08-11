Sinn Fein’s Eoin O Broin defends party’s tribute to killer hunger striker Thomas McElwee

A Sinn Fein TD has said he is comfortable with his party commemorating an IRA man whose firebomb caused a Co Antrim woman to be burnt alive.

The party posted a video on social media to honour Thomas McElwee, who died on hunger strike 40 years ago.

The video made no mention of McElwee being convicted of the manslaughter of Yvonne Dunlop (26) in a 1976 firebomb attack in Ballymena.

Eoin O Broin said yesterday all sides should be allowed to honour their dead but any glorification or championing of actions in the future would be wrong.

He also pointed out that other political parties in the Republic commemorated people who had used violence, noting that Fenian leader Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa had “invented the idea of urban guerrilla warfare or, as many people would call it, urban terrorism”.

“The President of Ireland headed up that commemoration and laid a wreath. Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Labour Party all commemorate people who actively used violence in the course of the struggle for Irish freedom over the last century,” he said.

“All communities, both in the North and across the island, have the right to commemorate their dead.

“That poses huge challenges because if one community commemorates somebody who died — for example, in the hunger strike — that can cause pain and grief for the families who were the victims of IRA violence. I think when we’re organising commemorations, and this applies to everybody, not just to republicans, we have to try and do it in a way that is sensitive.”

But the former Belfast councillor added that families who lost loved ones during the conflict, “including the families of IRA volunteers,” had a right to remember and commemorate, as did other families.

“It’s not easy, but I think that’s just a fact of life. So am I comfortable with the commemoration [of Thomas McElwee]? Yes. Have I participated in such commemorations in the past? Yes. But I would urge anybody organising such commemorations to be mindful that while consoling one family, you can cause hurt for another, and as a society we have to find a way of balancing those appropriately,” he added.

Asked if people who chanted “ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra” in would be tolerated in the ranks of the party in future, he replied: “People shouldn’t do that. I’m on record as saying that.”