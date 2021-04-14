Sinn Fein's Fra McCann weds partner after 40 years together

Sinn Fein MLA Fra McCann has married his long-term partner in a secret wedding after being engaged for nearly 40 years.

Mr McCann, who represents West Belfast, was congratulated by fellow MLAs yesterday during a meeting of the Assembly.

It came after his daughter Joanne revealed her joy at the good news.

She posted an image of the happy couple with family on Twitter, which prompted dozens of messages from well-wishers.

"Congrats to Daddy and Janette. Thirty-nine years together and have finally tied the knot in top secret," she wrote.

"Wish you all the happiness in the world."

Joanne said the wedding had taken place at St Peter's Cathedral in Belfast's lower Falls area, where Mr McCann is from.

The politician's happy news was shared around Stormont yesterday.

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd revealed that the ceremony had taken place on Monday during a debate about what help is on offer to the wedding sector post-Covid.

"On the subject of weddings, you all know Fra McCann. He got married yesterday to his lifelong partner Janette. I think that he waited until the lockdown because he did not want to buy any of us a dinner, but that is a different matter," he joked.

DUP Economy Minister Diane Dodds also offered her congratulations to Mr McCann, saying: "I suppose that it is better late than never, but we wish him well."

Mr McCann was first elected as a Sinn Fein councillor to Belfast City Council in 1987 and became an MLA in 2003.

A former 'blanket man' who joined the republican movement in his teenage years, the west Belfast man was jailed for IRA membership during the 1970s.

In 2019 he revealed that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, revealing that it was thanks to Janette's persuasion that he sought medical help.

He told the Irish News that he had to undergo emergency surgery, recalling that his now wife had expressed concern after his stomach had completely swollen.

"The doctors said if I had not come in on the Monday I would have been dead on the Tuesday," he said.

Mr McCann was told at the time the cancer had spread to the lower part of his back and was incurable but treatable.