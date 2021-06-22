Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly calls for removal of north Belfast bonfire as police investigate reports of criminal damage

The Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has called for an interface bonfire in the New Lodge area to be removed after there were reports of golf balls being thrown from the site aimed at houses and vehicles.

Mr Kelly condemned footage which showed an individual hitting golf balls into the New Lodge area from the bonfire site, built in Adam Street close to Duncairn Gardens.

The PSNI confirmed on Tuesday they are investigating the reports.

“The bonfire, which is being built in Adam Street, close to Duncairn Gardens was deliberately sited close to the nationalist New Lodge to create interface trouble. It needs to be removed,” said Gerry Kelly.

“It was pure luck that no residents were injured. Residents and local political representatives were there until late in the night and also witnessed petrol bombs being thrown.

“Residents should not have to endure such attacks which have been growing in number.

“If there is a wish to have a bonfire in the Tiger’s Bay area then it must be moved away from the interface as it is the scene that sectarian attacks are launched from.”

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said they were investigating reports of criminal damage in the Duncairn Gardens area on Monday evening.

Inspector David McBride said: "At around 9.30pm, Police received a report of golf balls being hit from Adam Street at houses in the Duncairn Gardens area. It was also reported that a vehicle in the area was also hit with a golf ball.

“Officers attended the scene and seized a number of discarded golf clubs. Police maintained a presence in the area and our enquiries into this dangerous and reckless incident is continuing.

“I would urge parents to make sure they know where their children are and what they are doing and to talk to them about the danger of getting caught up in the moment and the possible outcomes they could face if they are found committing any offence.

“I would ask anyone with any information about this incident, which we are treating as a hate crime and any anti-social behaviour to contact police on 101 so we can work together to do something about it.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”