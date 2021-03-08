Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly condemns attack on his home after fireworks thrown from 'dark car'

Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly has condemned an attack on his home after two large fireworks exploded outside the property.

The incident at the Sinn Fein politician's west Belfast home is believed to have taken place at around 2am on Monday morning.

Police and Army Technical Officers attended the scene on the Falls Road, which was closed for a time.

Following a short search and examination of the remnants, the object was declared as an exploded firework.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Monday morning, the MLA recounted the events that took place, as he described a "dark car slowing right down", before the two explosive devices were set off.

"From the back passenger seat, two devices were thrown out," he said.

"There was a loud explosion so I reported the incident to the police straight away.

"They came shortly after and a search of the area around the house took place.

"Police blocked off the road for a period outside the front of the house. The searched in my yard and the gardens and around the cars and a couple of neighbours properties.

"No devices were found but after studying CCTV there was a dark car which slowed right down, threw one of the devices out and then another.

"We were satisfied it was two large fireworks after reviewing the footage. "

This latest incident involving Mr Kelly comes after a previous bomb threat made against his Antrim Road office last Wednesday morning.

It also follows previous incidents within a number of weeks at the offices of West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and SDLP deputy leader and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

In response, Mr Kelly condemned the attack on his home and said those responsible only succeeded in frightening neighbours.

"This is after there has already been a number of incidents at my office. Not just me but also other political representatives who have been targeted," he added.

"My message is to condemn this. They need to know we will not be deterred from doing our work. I will not be intimidated out of my office and no Sinn Fein representative will be intimidated out of anywhere.

"All they succeed in doing last night was probably frightening people, as it was a loud bang."

In a statement, the PSNI said they were investigating the incident.

Superintendent Nigel Henry said: "Police received a report at approximately 10:50pm last night that earlier in the evening, at around 7:15pm, two devices had been thrown at a property on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

"Officers attended and conducted a search of the area. A public safety operation was implemented and ATO were tasked.

“ATO examined what is believed to have been the remnants of fireworks, both of which had been destroyed.

"Thankfully, no one was injured in this reckless attack.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area around 7:15pm last night and who saw any suspicious activity, including any vehicles, or anything out of the ordinary, to call 101 and quote reference number 1978 of 07/03/21."