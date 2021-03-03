Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly condemns office bomb threat

Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly has condemned those responsible for a bomb threat targeting his north Belfast constituency office.

The north Belfast MLA said on Wednesday morning that he had been informed of a bomb threat made against his Antrim Road office.

Mr Kelly added that there had been previous threats made in recent days and claimed they came from a "loyalist area".

In a statement he said: "I was contacted by the PSNI who told me they had received a report that a bomb had been left at my constituency office on the Upper Antrim Road.

"I was told that this bomb threat was phoned in from a loyalist area. This threat should be condemned in the strongest terms.

“Those behind these incidents offer nothing to the community but criminality and fear should be faced down.

“This is the second incident of intimidation targeted at my recently opened constituency office in recent days but will not stop me or any other Sinn Fein activist, from working for all the people of north Belfast.

“I will be continuing my work for the people of north Belfast as normal today and Sinn Fein elected representatives will not be intimidated from our work in this or any other area."

The threat comes just a week after bomb alerts at the officers of West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and SDLP deputy leader and infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon.

The politicians vowed it would not deter them in their work and the incidents condemned right across the political spectrum.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police received a report of a suspicious object at the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey shortly after 11:40pm on Tuesday 2nd March.

"Officers attended the scene and carried out a thorough public safety operation in the area and nothing untoward was found.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2204 02/03/21.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."