Sinn Fein’s John Finucane needs to apologise for his ‘unjustifiable actions’, says prominent victims’ campaigner

A prominent victims’ campaigner has urged John Finucane to apologise for his “unjustifiable actions” in attending a republican commemoration event in Co Armagh next month.

A row has erupted over the Sinn Féin MP’s decision to attend the event, with UUP leader Doug Beattie previously referring to it as “scandalous”.

Kenny Donaldson, Director at South East Fermanagh Foundation, said that Finucane’s attendance at the event would damage his “credibility” at standing up for victims of other Troubles incidents.

He said: “John Finucane is a son whose father was wickedly murdered in front of him, he knows the searing pain of loss.

“How then can he stand and observe an event which eulogises individuals who also stole away husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and potentially wives, mothers, daughters and sisters?”

John Finucane's lawyer father, Pat, was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his family in 1989.

Investigations into Pat Finucane's death found evidence of state collusion with the killers.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said everybody has a right to remember their dead.

During a visit to Washington she told RTE: “That was a core part of the Good Friday Agreement, so let’s be respectful of the fact that we all have a different lived experience and perhaps even a different perspective in terms of how things have unfolded over the years.

“But let’s be respectful of each other and let’s be mindful of all those people that lost their lives.”

Mr Donaldson said Mr Finucane should rethink his attendance.

“If John Finucane proceeds with fronting up this event, then he is in fact stating that there was ‘no alternative’ for those being revered within this roll of honour than to wage terror against their neighbours, that this violence was legitimate,” Mr Donaldson added.

“Any remaining credibility he might have to challenge circumstances of loyalist or state violence (including for his Dad’s own murder) would be over.

“We renew our request for John Finucane to stand aside from this event and we urge him to apologise to all fellow innocents of terror for his unjustifiable actions”.

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy said the controversy over the commemoration event in Co Armagh should not be allowed to distract from “the fact that public services are crashing around our ears”.

He claimed the row over the event was an attempt at “distraction politics” by the DUP.

Kenny Donaldson claimed that “anger” from victims campaigners and the public over the matter is justified.

He said: “What you have heard from our group and others is not manufactured rage, rather what you’re hearing is righteous anger from people who are fed up to the back teeth of the coat-trailing idolatry of terrorism and violence”.

Sinn Fein has been contacted for a response.