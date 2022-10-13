Sinn Fein’s Linda Dillon makes formal complaint over judge’s suggestion sex offender ‘finds a wife’

Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon has written to the Lady Chief Justice after a judge suggested to a sex offender there was nothing to stop him “finding a wife or partner”.

Judge Brian Sherrard KC made the comments when sentencing Cathal Patrick Feeney (36) for sexually assaulting a woman he met through a dating website.

He told Dungannon Crown Court the defendant was a “belligerent, drunken thug, a bully and a nuisance”.

But he added: “You are still young. There’s nothing that will stop you moving on with your life in a more productive way, finding work or finding a wife or partner, getting a family and a home.” Mid-Ulster MLA Ms Dillon described the judge’s comments as “astonishing”.

She said: “I have made a formal complaint to the Lady Chief Justice following remarks made during a sexual assault hearing.

“The comments, encouraging the defendant to go out and ‘find a wife or partner and get a family and a home together’, and the refusal to ban him from contacting women online are simply astonishing, especially when the defendant has so many previous offences and there has been an acknowledgement of a recent escalation in his offending.

“Rehabilitation is an important aspect of the criminal justice system. However, it is vital that the judiciary are trained to be aware of the many layers of men’s violence against women and girls.

“The criminal justice system must play [its] part in eradicating harmful myths and attitudes about domestic abuse and sexual assault.”

The judge’s remarks were sharply criticised by Women’s Aid, with Northern Ireland CEO Sarah Mason describing them as “horrifying” and suggesting that the judge “did not understand the risk this man [Feeney] is to women”.

Michelle Martin, manager at Assist NI, which supports victims of domestic and sexual abuse, said that she found the comments “incomprehensible”.

Eight women, including members of his own family, have taken non-molestation orders against Feeney, who the police described as “dangerous to females”.

The court heard he had “67 previous offences, some of which are domestic in nature”. He has convictions for assaults and for breaches of court orders, with the majority of his offending occurring while he was intoxicated. Judge Sherrard said this marked him “as a belligerent, drunken thug, a bully and a nuisance”.

An earlier court hearing was told that Feeney was “managed by a specialist unit as a violent offender”.

He was sentenced to four-and-half-years in prison for the sexual assault. However, he has already served most of that on remand.

Feeney, from Main Street in Beragh, was also handed a seven-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and ordered to register as a sex offender.

He was not banned from contacting women through the internet because the judge did not “want him excluded from normal life”.

“It’s not the online contact which proved problematic, but rather the behaviour afterwards,” he said.

Judge Sherrard also described Feeney’s sentence as “the lightest touch I can afford”.