Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald accuses UK government of ‘choreography’ with DUP over lack of Stormont Assembly

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has accused the UK government of choreography with the DUP over the latest crisis at Stormont.

Her party's Northern Ireland leader Michelle O'Neill will meet Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Dublin this morning before meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with Ms McDonald across the border in Hillsborough, Co Down, later.

"We'll be telling him directly that the hold-up in the establishment of the Executive and the Assembly is unacceptable," she told the BBC.

"Boris Johnson should know that the other parties, the vast, vast majority of us, don't need a pep talk about getting back to work or getting back to business in government. It is in fact the DUP that is holding everyone else to ransom and that's deeply unacceptable.

"We'll also put it to Boris Johnson that there has been choreography between Downing Street and the DUP in this play of events. We believe strongly that the Prime Minister has given cover to Jeffrey Donaldson and his party and their antics of holding everything back, and we'll be saying to him very clearly that that needs to stop.

"There is no reason why the Executive and the Assembly cannot and should not meet and should be working, and working hard on behalf of the people."

Ms McDonald also condemned threats of unilateral action regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, branding them as “foolish” and “reckless”.

"The issues around the protocol, he (Boris Johnson) knows full well, have an avenue for resolution, there is a joint committee, that's where matters of concern are aired, assessed and addressed, and it is very, very foolish of him, and reckless of him to pursue again the threat of unilateral action, to break international law and create a full on collision with the European institutions, with the government in Dublin and with the US administration," she continued.

"The only thing that that brings is uncertainty and tension, and real difficulties for families, for communities and for the economy."

She added: "There are ways to make the operation of the protocol more smooth.

"I know that work has been done very successfully on the issue of medicines, I know that there is a unease around the level of paper barriers across the Irish Sea... the EU has put it to the British government that there is an option on the table to reduce those paper barriers by up to 80%, and what is required to make that happen is for the British government to engage in good faith, and that's what needs to get fixed here."

Also speaking to the Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated his desire for Boris Johnson to provide action on the Protocol instead of words.

“Words don’t cut it for me. I need action. I will judge what the government does and I will look at the credibility of what that is and the impact it has on removing the Irish sea border,” he said.

“I’m not going to speculate at this stage. I haven’t seen the government’s proposals. In the past, we have been reasonable, we have taken proper action, we have sought to give time for negotiations to bring forward outcomes and that hasn't happened.

“There’s no point having legislation if it doesn’t do something. It has to help us to resolve the problem here. I hope the government recognises the importance of making progress.

“Parliament must scrutinise any legislation, that’s why I’m remaining at Westminster with my team, to make sure legislation is subjected to proper scrutiny, that it does what it says and meets the requirement to fundamentally deal with the issues created by this protocol. I will see that to the end.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said she will be telling the Prime Minister first and foremost that “those who are preventing the rest of the Assembly from doing their work, ought not to be able to withdraw their salaries”.

“I will also be saying how I see no reason why issues around the protocol – which I think are being exaggerated both by the DUP and the UK government – cannot be resolved with the agreement of the EU and to the satisfaction of business here,” she commented.

“What the DUP want are structural changes, which will involve for example the European Court of Justice having no jurisdiction over the protocol matters and that’s a major challenge.

"If Boris wants to continue this cycle of drama and destruction that’s a matter for him and he will make that choice, but the only way to get a sound restoration of the Assembly where this can’t be repeated, is to do the basics around reform.”

The DUP have been contacted for further response.