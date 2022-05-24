Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald ‘welcomes’ intervention of US delegation over NI Protocol

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has said she welcomes the intervention of a delegation of US politicians who are set to visit Northern Ireland.

The group, led by US Congressman Richard Neal, met with Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Monday in Dublin. On Tuesday he will address the Seanad and will later visit Northern Ireland. They are here to discuss the post-Brexit trading arrangements and their effect on the Good Friday Agreement.

But they've been met with criticism from the DUP, who said their view of the protocol was "one-sided".

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms McDonald said she welcomed their intervention.

"They wield considerable influence and they meet with all shades of opinion," she said.

She said she supported their message that nothing should be done that would undermine the Good Friday Agreement - which she said has largely been protected by the Northern Ireland protocol.

"The Good Friday Agreement must be protected, that the protocol is here to stay, that there are established avenues to smooth out the matters of concern with regard to the implementation and that weeks on now from the election, the people have had their say in the north and the executive needs to be formed and politicians need to get back to work," she said. "There is no time to be lost and no excuse."

On the threat to a US-UK trade deal if the protocol is not respected, she said: "The [US] administration has made that clear for many years now."

Earlier on Tuesday, Congressman Bruce Morrison, the co-chair of the US ad-hoc committee to protect the Good Friday Agreement said the "only acceptable solution" to issues with the protocol are negotiations between the UK and the EU.

"Unilateral action will not solve the problem. It may create a political sense of accomplishment for some but it will not get the solution... in an acceptable place and that can only be done by an agreement."

On comments made by the DUP on the US delegation, he said: "I don't think they intentionally have come to create a problem. I think they want to encourage everybody who was elected to the Assembly to take up their offices.

"I don't think [they are] one-sided but I'm not going to tell other people how to regard it. Polarising the situation is a mistake."