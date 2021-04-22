Sinn Fein's Matt Carthy rebuffs questions over voters' data row

A senior frontbench Sinn Fein TD has said he cannot say where his party is storing the personal information of millions of voters because this is an "IT-related question".

Matt Carthy (43) has refused to answer any questions about where Sinn Fein is storing the names, addresses and voting intentions of the country's voters.

During an interview on LMFM, an emotional Mr Carthy continuously shouted "what are you accusing me of" when asked by Fine Gael Senator John Cummins where Sinn Fein is storing millions of citizens' information on its secret voter database, the Abú system.

"These are all IT-related questions that I don't have the answers to," Mr Carthy said before again saying it was "standard political" practice to set up a national voter database to store the perceived voting intentions of the public.

Mr Carthy, a Cavan-Monaghan TD, is the latest in a line of Sinn Fein deputies who are declining to say where the party is keeping the personal data of millions of people.

Sinn Fein enterprise spokesperson Louise O'Reilly appeared on RTÉ Radio One where she was repeatedly asked where Sinn Fein is storing the information.

Despite being asked several times, Ms O'Reilly would say only that the names and addresses of voters were stored within the European Union.

Asked whether Sinn Fein sought the consent of voters to store their data on the Abú system, Ms Reilly said: "So this is the electoral register and the electoral register is freely available in every Garda station and every library up and down the State."

Sinn Fein's Abu database is not available to be viewed by voters in Garda stations or libraries.

It also records how Sinn Fein thinks someone has voted or will vote. The electoral register does not record how people are believed to have voted and details of Ábu's existence only emerged last week.

It comes after Sinn Fein housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin also declined to reveal the location of the party's voter database despite repeated questions this week.

Sinn Fein health spokesperson David Cullinane would also not say where his party was keeping the personal information of voters. He said Sinn Fein was forced to close down the password-protected online portal for the Abu system as it had become "compromised" when details of its existence were reported.