Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill urges those behind bonfire effigy to ‘catch themselves on’

Police treating the incident as a hate crime

An effigy of Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill on the Eastvale Avenue bonfire in Dungannon (PA)

First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill has urged those who placed an effigy of her on a bonfire in Co Tyrone to “catch themselves on” and “join the rest of us in building a better future”.

Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

The ‘Loyalist Eastvale Avenue Bonfire Dungannon’ Facebook page posted an image of the pyre with a picture of the Sinn Fein vice president on it.

An earlier post informed attendees a parade will take place at 10.20pm before the bonfire is lit at 10.30pm.

People were urged, “don't miss the beast from the East” and told of a “guest appearance (by) Michelle O'Neill”.

On the evening police said they were treating this as a “hate crime” and were liaising with community representatives with a view to having the material removed.

Commenting for the first time following the Eleventh night incident, Ms O’Neill wrote on social media: “Those attempting to cause offence with effigies etc should catch themselves on and join the rest of us in building a better future.

“I am determined to be a First Minister for all. I will represent the whole community irrespective of who you are and where you come from.”

Image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill placed on loyalist bonfire

Unionist politicians have also condemned the incident. UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was “vile and hateful”, while a local DUP MLA said it was “wrong”.

The Orange Order Grand Secretary has also condemned the incident.

Mervyn Gibson said he condemned the burning of any effigies or election posters and said bonfires should be “celebratory events” and “family occasions”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster Mr Gibson said: “I condemn the burning of effigies or election posters. I have condemned it for the past six years. It is wrong it should not happen.

"Bonfires should be celebratory events. Not about condemning anyone else's politics or culture. I think things are improving but there is always more room for improvement as we move forward.

"I think people feel they have something against these people that these people are the enemy or the other side. But even if they may be the enemy or the other side I don’t think we should burn their effigies on bonfires. I would rather see bonfires be a family occasion.”

Thus far Sinn Féin have reported bonfires as hate crimes in Dungannon, Drumahoe in Derry, Antrim, Forth River, Westland, Rathcoole, Monkstown and Sandy Row – they all contained either posters or effigies of Sinn Féin representatives or national flags.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said the bonfire in Dungannon should be investigated by the PSNI as a hate crime.

“An effigy of Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire alongside the Irish national flag in Dungannon,” the Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA added.

“This is sectarian hate crime. This isn’t culture in any shape or form.

“No bonfires should be used to promote sectarian hate and bigotry and we need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour across society.

“The PSNI must now investigate this sickening display as a hate crime.

“All political leaders must stand together against these displays and make it clear that they have absolutely no place in this society.”

Mr Beattie described the placing of Ms O’Neill’s image on the pyre as “vile and hateful”, adding that it “achieves absolutely nothing”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said: “This image and all posters, effigies and flags on bonfires are wrong. This is no different than the abuse directed at Carla Lockhart earlier this week. Hate is hate.

"Celebrating unionism has never been and will never be contingent on demonising anyone else. This is not a celebration of unionism.”

DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Deborah Erskine said: “This is wrong. It detracts from the cultural significance of 11th night bonfires.

"I urge those responsible to remove the effigy & celebrate the 11th night respectfully. Numerous events will be held tonight without burning flags, symbols or effigies, Dungannon should be the same.”

Baptist Minister, Rev Karen Sethuraman, who was a chaplain to two former Belfast Lord Mayors, said she will never be convinced that “burning political image pictures, emblems, effigies, flags etc is culture.”

She added: “It is not. It is nothing but hatred. Surely we are better than this? Come on. Time to move forward.”

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson branded the display “disgraceful and completely unacceptable”.

He continued: “The burning of flags, effigies and election posters is not a celebration of culture, it’s promotion of hate. These sectarian displays must end.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown also posted on social media saying his image had appeared on a bonfire “just off the Westlink” in Belfast.

"I hope everyone has a happy, healthy and inclusive celebration,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Bonfires were ignited in towns and villages to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

Over 160 pyres were lit across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

Some have already been ignited, including the Corcrain bonfire in Portadown. An estimated 3,000 people attended the lighting of the pyre on Monday night.

An effigy of the historical figure Robert Lundy was burned on the huge bonfire, while a fireworks display entertained the crowd.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had encouraged everyone to enjoy the July 12 celebrations peacefully and positively.

“The Twelfth will be enjoyed by tens of thousands of participants and spectators alike. Celebrations over the 11th and 12th are part of the cultural fabric of Northern Ireland and for the vast majority of us they are an occasion where families will come together, often travelling home from wherever they now live to enjoy the occasion together.

“I am proud of my culture and my tradition, but I recognise that there are different cultures and traditions within Northern Ireland.

“For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the Glorious Revolution then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations.

“Those don’t include the burning of flags or election posters on a bonfire, but thankfully in the vast majority of cases that does not happen.

"Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines. As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds.”