Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill will attend events during King Charles’ Northern Ireland visit

Sinn Fein Leader Michelle O'Neill signs a Book of Condolence at Belfast City Hall, to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill will attend a number of events as part of King Charles III’s visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

According to RTE News, the party has confirmed the nationalist First Minister designate will be joined by other senior party officials at the Motion of Condolence event to be held in Hillsborough on Tuesday, alongside the Service of Reflection in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast later that day.

Both events are as part of the new monarch’s first official engagement in the province when he will be joined by the Queen consort and meet the new Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and other Stormont party leaders.

The party president Mary Lou McDonald confirmed officials would not take part in any of the Accession Proclamation ceremonies, but said they would attend other services mourning Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, Ms O’Neill was seen signing a book of condolence set up at Belfast City Hall to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She also appealed for people to be respectful following the death of the Queen.

Ms O’Neill said: “This is a time for everybody to be respectful.

“Queen Elizabeth has died, there is a family that is mourning her loss.

“At the end of the day, she may have been the Queen of England but she was also a mother, a grandmother, I think people should be very respectful.

“Queen Elizabeth has died, her family are grieving.”

It came on the same day her party colleague and president Mary Lou McDonald hailed the Queen as someone who "calmed the relationships" on the island of Ireland following her handshake with the late Martin McGuinness.

Speaking about the events Sinn Fein would attend, Ms McDonald said: "Sinn Fein once again extends our condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose loss is felt deeply by her family, and many people across our society, particularly within the unionist community.

"We acknowledge the very positive role the Queen played in advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands, and the two traditions on our island, during the years of the peace process.

"In recognition of this, Sinn Fein will attend a number of events during the ten days of mourning.

"The Accession Proclamation ceremonies are intended for those whose political allegiance is to the British Crown.

"Sinn Fein will not be in attendance at these events."

Speaking about the legacy of the Queen on Friday, she told BBC NI: "We have really calmed the relationship between our two countries, the Queen proved herself to be a very powerful ally.

"I was always struck when the handshake took place of the rapport between the Queen and the late and beloved Martin McGuinness.

"I think it was evidence of the power of human contact, irrespective of differences and things that have happened in the past.

"That was an important moment and it was followed by many other moments. I really hope people, irrespective of political view of cultural tradition or identity can take heart and take confidence from that.”