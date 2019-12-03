Sinn Fein's O'Dowd condemns Lurgan war memorial attack

Lurgan cenotaph was attacked by vandals and had election posters dumped on it.

A Co Armagh war memorial has been attacked by vandals and had Sinn Fein election posters dumped on it.

Lurgan's cenotaph, which sits in the centre of the town, had a number of wooden crosses pulled out of the ground, while poppy wreaths were ripped off the monument and scattered around.

Election posters of Sinn Fein's Westminster candidate for Upper Bann John O'Dowd MLA, were also placed on top of a poppy display at the cenotaph.

Mr O'Dowd condemned the incident saying it was "wrong".

"Monuments and memorials are important places in communities and should be respected," he said.

“The motivation of those behind these acts remains unclear but it is unacceptable and I will be reporting the matter to the PSNI.

"I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI."

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart also condemned the vandalism and called on all political parties to do the same. She described the attack as a "shameful desecration".

“There’s not much respect or no sign of a shared future in this awful deed,” added the Westminster candidate.

“When we see the desecration of a war memorial, which is there to remember British and Irish men who died beside each other in defence of our freedom, it is to be condemned by all.

“It beggars belief that people could stoop to this level. It advances nobody’s cause.

“I would call on all local politicians to unite in condemnation of this abhorrent act and to take a stand in their communities that we want to build a better, more tolerant Northern Ireland for all of our people.”

Ms Lockhart appealed to anyone with any information about the incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have appealed for information.

Mr O'Dowd has been contacted for comment.