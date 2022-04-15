Sinn Fein’s ‘United Ireland’ Easter eggs sell out by Good Friday

Sinn Fein’s ‘limited edition Time For Unity’ Easter eggs have sold out this week, according to The Lark Store website, which they were being sold through online.

On Monday, Gerry Adams shared a video of party colleague, Conor Murphy, to his Facebook, in which the Newry and Armagh Assembly candidate says: “Easter is fast approaching and this is a time of year republicans always remember our patriot dead.

"Easter is also time for eggs, and this year, building on the success of last year’s project, Sinn Fein has produced this beautiful united Ireland Easter Egg, which has been handmade in Co Kerry. If you want to get your hands on this limited edition, uniting Ireland Easter egg, then contact us and we will arrange for a local delivery.”

Mr Murphy was referring to Sinn Fein’s 2021 Irish unity Easter eggs, which former party president Gerry Adams advertised in an eccentric video last March, that saw him vanish in a sci-fi style at the end.

In the clip, the ex-Louth TD says: "Well folks, it's Gerry Adams here, St Patrick's Day is over and myself and Richard McAuley have not stopped.

"You know as part of the United Ireland we brought out a special Valentine's card and then a Paddy's Day card and now we have a seacláid na casca.

"Now this is a very, very, very special package that we have put together at considerable expense and really, when you think about it, when we honour our patriot dead...particularly the men and women of our own time and the men and women of 1916, Easter is also about Easter eggs.

"So what better thing to unite the people of Ireland than a uniting Ireland Easter egg. Let me tell you, even the unionists like Easter eggs."

In a separate social media post earlier this week, Mr Adams shared a photo of West Tyrone councillor Michaela Boyle, and constituency Assembly candidate Maolíosa McHugh, holding the eggs in front front of a photo of the late Martin McGuinness.

Mr Adams wrote: “I hear the Uniting Ireland Easter eggs are in high demand in Tír Eoghain. Michaela Boyle & Maolíosa McHugh MLA have been flat out! There’s still a limited amount available.”

While people have been encouraged to contact their local Sinn Fein representatives to have the Easter eggs delivered if they wished, the packages were also available to buy from The Lark Store/An Fhuiseog – an online republican merchandise shop that also has a premises on Belfast’s Falls Road.

However, according to the website, the eggs were sold out by Good Friday.