Sinn Fein’s US fundraising arm raised almost £883k last year

Sinn Fein raised more than €1 million (£882,852) in the United States last year, it has been reported.

Figures reported by the Sunday Times show the party's US fundraising arm, Friends of Sinn Fein USA (FoSFUSA), brought in $1,092,557 between November 2021 and November of last year.

The money came through large campaign events and small donations. A significant amount of the donations came from companies in the building trade and related union branches.

For decades, the US has been the source of significant funding for Sinn Fein.

A donation of $394,010 (£274,445) came from the state of Lauren Harvey between November 2021 and November 2022. She was a former parks and recreation manager from Arizona who died in a cycling accident back in 2020. A FoSFUSA source described the donation as a "one-time boost" of which the organisation had never seen before.

Read more Gerry Adams among Sinn Fein members included on leaked US enhanced screening database

“When you look at a million dollars, it seems huge, but over a third of that is the bequest, it’s a one-off. It’s like lightning striking. However, we’ve still hit a large number without it, compared to the last few years. It’s the excitement about unity and protecting the Good Friday agreement in the year of the 25th anniversary,” the source told the Sunday Times.

California-based Irish-American group the Knights of the Red Branch also donated $26,477 (£21,371).

As it is a foreign political party under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act, FoSFUSA is required to submit returns to the US government twice each year.

A description of the organisation's political activities reads: “During the reporting period the registrant has held briefings and generally promoted Irish unity and supported the Good Friday agreement.”

According to organisation's accounts, FoSFUSA raised $362,158 (£292,322) for the bulk of 2021 and total receipts for 2020 amounted to $312,354 (£252,122).

A total of €53,552 was sent to the party in Northern Ireland ahead of the Assembly elections in May of last year.

Over the years Sinn Fein has held lavish annual dinners in the US, with guests paying up to $500 (£403) a plate. Such events have sparked criticism from many quarters.

FofSFUSA was founded in 1994, partly as a campaign to get then-Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams into the US after he had been denied a visa during the Troubles.

Since it was started, the organisation has raised more than €14m (£12.3m).

The fundraising group's head office is located in the offices of Eurotech Construction on Sixth Avenue in New York. FoSFUSA resides in the office rent-free and Eurotech Construction donated €15,000 (£13,169) to the organisation last year.

Kentucky-based lawyer Mark Guilfoyle is the president of Friend's of Sinn Fein USA.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Mr Guilfoyle said: “My job has gotten a lot busier [recently]. We’re excited by civic nationalism coming to the fore, Michelle O’Neill’s election as first minister [designate], and the popularity of the party in the south.”

Regarding Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, he said: “She is inspirational to Americans. It’s an exciting time, the enthusiasm in Ireland on both sides of the border — that translates over here.”

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.