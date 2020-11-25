Sion Mills villagers fear coronavirus spike linked to sewage woes

There has been a "worrying number" of people who have contracted Covid-19 in a part of Sion Mills where sewage has been bursting through manholes for months.

More than a dozen people living around Primrose Park in the Co Tyrone village are understood to have contracted the virus, with three new cases on Monday. One person died in October.

Pamela Mutch was in intensive care with the virus last March, and her husband Tommy later tested positive.

The outside of the couple's home is frequently awash with sewage and sanitary products after heavy rainfall.

Mr Mutch said: "There has been a worrying number of people around this vicinity that have had coronavirus, including my wife, who was very, very ill and was on a ventilator for 12 days.

"In fact, she was so ill, it was touch and go as to whether she would survive.

"I had it, but was asymptomatic. But putting coronavirus aside for a moment, raw sewage will transmit typhoid and diseases like that."

Mrs Mutch said she still felt the effects of the virus, adding: "People are worried that there is some connection with all the sewage coming up from the drains when there is a flood. But whether there is or there isn't, it can't be good for anyone's health to have that outside your door."

The Department of Health has said the World Health Organisation was "clear that the likelihood of coronavirus being transmitted via sewerage systems is extremely low".

But another resident, Myles Donnelly, said that isn't much of a comfort. He added: "Low risk isn't no risk, and who's to know that the people here weren't in that low risk number. There is an outbreak of coronavirus across the street this week with three people diagnosed."

He said he wanted NI Water held to account. NI Water said it "has been actively attending this area for clean-ups and sewer investigations".

"Following our most recent visit, the area was left in a satisfactory condition. NI Water will continue to attend to reports of spills at this location and provide any clean-up where necessary," it added.

NI Water said that work will start next month on "further detailed investigations to achieve a permanent solution".