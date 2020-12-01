Sir Brian Kerr, ex-Lord Chief Justice for Northern Ireland, has died

Just before he was due to begin a trial at Craigavon Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch QC told the jury he had received the news that Sir Brian "had died suddenly" this morning.Judge Lynch said Sir Brian "had a distinguished career as a junior barrister" and was called to the inner Bar in or about 1980 when he became a QC.“Perhaps one of the lesser distinguished points in his career was that he appointed me as a County Court Judge in 2004,” said the judge.

Sir Brian took the title of Baron Kerr of Tonaghmore when he was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2009.He retired from that role just three months ago in September.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “I was saddened and shocked to learn today of Brian’s sudden death, particularly as he had only recently retired.

“As many will know, Lord Brian Kerr was a former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland serving in that role between 2004 and 2009, when he was then appointed as the first Northern Ireland Justice to the new UK Supreme Court.

“His appointment to the Supreme Court did not however dim his interest in the Northern Ireland justice system and he would often speak at legal events, including most recently just last month.

“Both as a Supreme Court judge and as Lord Chief Justice in Northern Ireland, Brian made his mark as a distinguished lawyer. I fully recognise, as do many right across the justice system, his contribution to the administration of justice and in fulfilling his judicial oath to do right to all manner of people without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

“As well as occupying such a central role in our justice system, Lord Kerr was also of course a man with friends and family. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Gillian, his sons and the wider family circle as they come to terms with their loss.”